Aaron Judge Trolled The Media By Practicing At First Base

No, Aaron Judge is not going to be the New York Yankees first baseman this year.

The $360 million dollar outfielder and newly named Yankees captain sent fans into a frenzy after partaking in ground balls and practicing at first base.

The media and beat reporters as always, ran with it creating absolute hysteria and narratives like they normally do.

But it was all for nothing. It was all a ruse. Once again the media fell for a phenomenal troll job by Judge.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed reporters today about Judge practicing at first base yesterday – a day before pitchers and catchers reported for their first day.

Aaron Boone says Aaron Judge working out at 1st base yesterday was "much ado about nothing".#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/QuogTZfSFr — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 15, 2023

THE YANKEES LOST IN THE ALCS LAST YEAR

Meanwhile NJ.com reported that Yankees media relations director Jason Zillo joked to Judge while he was on first that the media were probably going to make a big deal about this.

And of course they did. Because that’s what happens with the media, especially when a new sport is starting and there’s a storyline about EVERYTHING.

JUDGE HIT 62 HOME-RUNS LAST SEASON

Judge used to play first base… all the way back in high school.

As Boone alluded to, could Judge maybe play some games there in a couple years down the line? Of course. He signed a massive $316 million deal that keeps him on the team for 9 years when he’ll be nearly 40-years-old. I don’t think we are going to see a Judge in the outfield day in and day out in the middle of July down the line.

The Yankees are doing just fine at the first base position. They re-signed Anthony Rizzo this past season to a 2 year / $40 million deal. They also have D.J. LeMahieu as a backup and Josh Donaldson could also fill in if needed.

Judge also turned some eyes when he rolled up into the Yankees facility driving a new Rolls-Royce worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.