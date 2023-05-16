Aaron Judge Has ‘Choice Words’ For Blue Jays Broadcasters Who Accused Yankees Slugger Of Cheating

Videos by OutKick

On Monday night, New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge ripped a pair of home runs in Toronto against the Blue Jays. But all eyes weren’t just on the ball. Some eyes were on Aaron Judge’s eyes. And Judge’s eyes were aimed towards the Yankees dugout just before a Blue Jays pitcher delivered his pitch.

As OutKick reported Monday night, Blue Jays broadcasters speculated about Aaron Judge’s intentions with those look aways.

As Alejandro Avila wrote, “The Sportsnet TV broadcasters called out Judge for peering back and forth at the visitors’ dugout during the at-bat. They suspected the reigning AL MVP was cheating.

“‘What is that?’ Dan Shulman asked Buck Martinez.

“Where’s he looking?” Martinez responded.

This is not a drill people check this shit out pic.twitter.com/ADGBZcN6Fw — 🦀💵 (@Krabs_Bets) May 16, 2023

As the tweet suggests, people think Judge looked towards the Yankees dugout to get information on the incoming pitch.

Judge denied those allegations after the game.

Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn't like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead



"I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won't happen again." pic.twitter.com/rMJ05Ilp0r — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2023

However, that response did little to quell suspicions that the Yankees might be relaying signs to hitters, particularly Judge.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates a solo home run in the dugout during the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Yankees-Blue Jays rivalry picks up added drama thanks to Aaron Judge controversy

The two teams began a four-game series on Monday with game two set for Tuesday night. Before the game, reporters told Judge about the comments made by Blue Jays broadcasters.

“I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do,” Judge said, according to Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch.

Aaron Judge said that he has some “choice words about” about the Blue Jays broadcasters insinuating that he was cheating. He declined to share them. “I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 16, 2023

In addition, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Major League Baseball found no cause to investigate further.

The Yankees have spoken to Major League Baseball. The team’s understanding is that there will be no investigation. “Nothing that went on last night was against the rules,” Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 16, 2023

Blue Jays manager John Schneider thinks Judge was looking at his first base coach. That’s where Toronto wanted Major League Baseball to step in.

John Schnedier on whether there was concern about the positioning of the Yankees' base coaches:



"I think that there’s boxes on the field for a reason. I think when it’s a glaring 30 feet where you’re not in that spot, you kind of put two and two together a little bit.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2023

Schneider said he's "not in the business of buying post-game media" when asked if he bought Judge's comments:



"I know that he means nothing but business and wants to win. I just found it a little funny he was worrying about his dugout when he was in the batter’s box.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2023

OutKick’s Curt Schilling, host of the Curt Schilling Baseball Show, joined Chad Withrow and Jonathan Hutton on OutKick’s Hot Mic on Tuesday afternoon to address the controversy.

Schilling believes Judge wanted to see the positioning of the catcher.

“If you understand the game at a very micro level, and look where his eyes were going … he’s not looking to get a sign,” Schilling said. “The only thing he can see … is if the catcher is in his peripheral vision. If the catcher is in his peripheral vision, then the ball’s going to be away.”

All eyes will be on the Yankees-Blue Jays contest Tuesday night, particularly on Judge. Hopefully, he keeps his eyes straight ahead.

But will the Blue Jays try to send a message? Can Judge expect a fastball high-and-tight early in the game?

With the teams set to face each other three more times this week, it feels as though this story is just beginning.