Aaron Judge Has ‘Choice Words’ For Blue Jays Broadcasters Who Accused Yankees Slugger Of Cheating

On Monday night, New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge ripped a pair of home runs in Toronto against the Blue Jays. But all eyes weren’t just on the ball. Some eyes were on Aaron Judge’s eyes. And Judge’s eyes were aimed towards the Yankees dugout just before a Blue Jays pitcher delivered his pitch.
As OutKick reported Monday night, Blue Jays broadcasters speculated about Aaron Judge’s intentions with those look aways.
As Alejandro Avila wrote, “The Sportsnet TV broadcasters called out Judge for peering back and forth at the visitors’ dugout during the at-bat. They suspected the reigning AL MVP was cheating.
“‘What is that?’ Dan Shulman asked Buck Martinez.
“Where’s he looking?” Martinez responded.
As the tweet suggests, people think Judge looked towards the Yankees dugout to get information on the incoming pitch.
Judge denied those allegations after the game.
However, that response did little to quell suspicions that the Yankees might be relaying signs to hitters, particularly Judge.
Yankees-Blue Jays rivalry picks up added drama thanks to Aaron Judge controversy
The two teams began a four-game series on Monday with game two set for Tuesday night. Before the game, reporters told Judge about the comments made by Blue Jays broadcasters.
“I’m not happy about it, but people can say what they want. I’ve still got a game to play. I’ve got things to do,” Judge said, according to Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch.
In addition, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Major League Baseball found no cause to investigate further.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider thinks Judge was looking at his first base coach. That’s where Toronto wanted Major League Baseball to step in.
OutKick’s Curt Schilling, host of the Curt Schilling Baseball Show, joined Chad Withrow and Jonathan Hutton on OutKick’s Hot Mic on Tuesday afternoon to address the controversy.
Schilling believes Judge wanted to see the positioning of the catcher.
“If you understand the game at a very micro level, and look where his eyes were going … he’s not looking to get a sign,” Schilling said. “The only thing he can see … is if the catcher is in his peripheral vision. If the catcher is in his peripheral vision, then the ball’s going to be away.”
All eyes will be on the Yankees-Blue Jays contest Tuesday night, particularly on Judge. Hopefully, he keeps his eyes straight ahead.
But will the Blue Jays try to send a message? Can Judge expect a fastball high-and-tight early in the game?
With the teams set to face each other three more times this week, it feels as though this story is just beginning.
