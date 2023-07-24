Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Walk Out With Drake At MSG Concert

Videos by OutKick

A toe injury has sidelined New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge since June 3. Apparently, Judge was healthy enough to walk out rapper Drake at his concert at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

While the Yanks fanbase holds its breath on Judge’s return, the record-breaking slugger is spending time with the Canadian rapper.

Judge and Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton made a special appearance as part of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour.

Audiences applauded the two Yankees stars, though an appearance at Yankee Stadium would’ve been greeted with greater enthusiasm.

Drake walked out with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rDHnzarbpS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 24, 2023

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton pulled up with Drake at his MSG show pic.twitter.com/6DzP2oZEGO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 24, 2023

The Bombers have been on their worst behavior without Judge. New York is tied with the Boston Red Sox for the worst record in the AL East. This month has turned out as one of the worst July teams in Yanks history.

Judge has missed 37 games since running into a fence at Dodger Stadium. New York is 17-20 in his absence.

“If Aaron Judge can walk around the Drake concert, he can go to work. Thank you,” one Twitter commenter said.

If Aaron Judge can walk around the Drake concert, he can go to work. Thank you. — JMo (@xoxojmo) July 24, 2023

On the bright side, Judge took the next step in his rehab on Sunday. Judge faced live pitching on Sunday, taking 16 pitches from Jonathan Loaisiga.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice with live pitching prior the game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.



More #GettyVideo #RepBX @TheJudge44 @Yankees @Royals 🎥 Al Bello ➡️ https://t.co/2nmb9swlhq pic.twitter.com/O47vxQ9gS2 — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) July 23, 2023