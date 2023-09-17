Aaron Donald Fined $16K For ‘Oh My God’ Hit On Geno Smith

Videos by OutKick

The NFL has fined Aaron Donald $16,391 for roughing the passer during the Los Angeles Rams opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Just before halftime, The nine-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle delivered a hit to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. But he appeared to make contact with his helmet, resulting in the fine.

Thanks to Smith’s reaction, the hit went viral.

Geno Smith sees Aaron Donald coming: "OH MY GOD." 😂



(📽️ @cjzero)pic.twitter.com/5o7rvgnWbX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

With just under five minutes left in the first half, with Seattle up 10-7, Smith saw his life flash before his eyes. Donald broke through the Seahawks’ offensive line untouched with his sights set on Smith, who responded in the moment by screaming “oh my God” so loudly the broadcast picked it up.

Smith wisely got rid of the ball before Donald got to him.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald has registered 103.5 sacks in his career. No doubt Geno Smith isn’t the only quarterback having nightmares about him.

The Rams went on to beat their NFC West rival 30-13. Smith finished the game with 112 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The NFL fined Aaron Donald $16,391 for his hit on Geno Smith Sunday. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

And Donald wasn’t the only player in the game to get slapped with a fine.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL also fined Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness for a blind side hit on Rams cornerback Akhello Witherspoon. The league later tacked on another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.