Geno Smith Heard Screaming ‘Oh My God’ As Aaron Donald Charges Towards Him In The Pocket: Video

Geno Smith has played in over 60 games in his NFL career, he’s seen a thing or two while standing in the pocket. Given his latest on-field outburst, however, it’s abundantly clear that nothing can get you prepared for seeing Aaron Donald running full speed towards you.

Smith’s Seattle Seahawks welcomed Donald and the Los Angeles Rams to town on Sunday afternoon in what turned out to be a lopsided 30-13 win for the Rams.

With just under five minutes left in the first half, with Seattle up 10-7, Smith saw his life flash right before his eyes. Donald was able to break through the Seahawks’ offensive line untouched with his sights set on Smith, who responded to the moment by screaming “oh my God” so loud the broadcast picked it up.

Smith wisely got rid of the ball before Donald got to him.

Geno Smith sees Aaron Donald coming: “OH MY GOD.” 😂 (📽️ @cjzero)pic.twitter.com/5o7rvgnWbX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2023

Geno Smith is a 32-year-old grown man who has taken his fair share of shots on the football field, but he wasn’t about to stand in the pocket and give Aaron Donald a free shot. The Seattle quarterback signed a three-year contract worth $105 million this offseason, but even that type of money isn’t enough to be getting hit by one of the most dangerous men to ever step on the gridiron.

