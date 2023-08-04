Geno Smith Avoids Reckless Driving Charge Despite Going Nearly 100 MPH With Alcohol And THC Reportedly In His System

Videos by OutKick

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving, but will not be charged on either count.

According to an arrest report, Smith was initially stopped for driving 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across multiple lanes of traffic.

Washington state law states that a person is guilty of reckless driving if they “drive any vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property. Wanton is defined as an intentional act that a “reasonable person” would understand to be a disregard for the safety of other people or property.”

Prosecutors determined that driving 36 mph over the speed limit weaving through several lanes of traffic is not reckless driving.

Geno Smith will not be charged with reckless driving.

Smith was also under the influence of alcohol and THC, but well below the legal limit in both categories. His blood-alcohol concentration was .038, less than half the legal limit in Washington of .08. Smith’s THC concentration was 2.6, well under the legal limit of 5.

“From the investigation material, prosecutors do not have evidence to rebut likely explanations for his bad driving,” the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release shared by ESPN.

“While we can show that Mr. Smith consumed alcohol and marijuana and that in general those two substances have a compounding effect, we do not have any evidence to show exactly what effect they had on Mr. Smith, and a reasonable doubt exists as to whether his ability to drive was affected by alcohol or marijuana.”

The 32-year-old declined to take a breath test and was taken to a hospital after a judge issued a search warrant for a blood draw. The police report stated that restraints were used to complete the blood draw after Smith became agitated at the hospital.