A Vintage Dirt Track Street Brawl Breaks In Ohio Between Good Ol’ Boys

During a weekend trip to Alabama where I met with Screencaps readers to talk about my life as a blogger, I mentioned how Ohio is pretty much Alabama in certain ways: We love football, beer, foods that will eventually cause you to have a heart attack and die and when the good ol’ boys drop the gloves at a dirt track late on a Saturday night.

While Alabama is the logical place for that last item to take place, it was actually Fremont, Ohio checking in with a vintage racin’ street brawl between a couple of competitors who’d had enough of each other and decided it was time to whip some ass.

That’s what Ohio on a blazing hot Saturday night in July does to a person.

Sprint car driver T.J. Michael tells OutKick that fellow driver Larry Kingseed Jr., a recent high school graduate, is an “18-year-old kid who uses his car as a weapon time and time again,” and things boiled over into the street fight you see going viral on social media.

“These care are dangerous, very dangerous and this new generation of racers who come in, they’re kids and they’re using the cars as weapons and I didn’t appreciate that he did that,” Michael continued.

“Afterwards he got out of the car and made a scene acting like he wanted to come after me after he caused an incident. He’s coming at me saying he’s going to whip my ass and come to my trailer and find out what’s going to happen.

“So I walked down there to have a conversation with him and he’s yelling and making a fool. He wants to come at me, throw his chest at me. After that, I hit him a couple of times and then his dad and crew guys charged at me. That’s when I realized I was outnumbered and made a loop around the block.”

Michael admits that’s when he should’ve got out of there and called it a night, but he decided this feud wasn’t over and that’s when the video starts.

According to Michael, who says this isn’t his first rodeo with a pit fight, that is Larry Kingseed Sr. trying to kick him in the head as he’s on the ground with Jr.’s pit crew in a wrestling match.

“As far as I’m concerned it’s over, but if his dad wants to do that chickenshit kicking me in the head stuff, that doesn’t fly with me,” Michael contends. “Life has a funny way of working out.”

“The whole jumping in, the kid is 18 years old. He’s gotta learn to fight his own battles. He’s a grown man at 18 and if he can’t stand to get hit in the face a couple of times and his dad wants to play like that.”

Michael made sure to hammer that thought home with Kingseed as the two went at it Monday morning on Twitter.

Ready to go here at Gas City pic.twitter.com/Nfh54HEi4D — Larry Kingseed (@KingseedLarry) June 10, 2022

“Daddy won’t be there to fight his battles forever Fuzz,” T.J. tweeted back at Kingseed, who countered with, “Dad doesn’t have Twitter.”

From the sound of things, Michael is going to move on because he rarely faces Kingseed in his sprint car class. However, Michael has some interesting thoughts on how to settle these on-track feuds that develop at small-town tracks all across the United States.

“I’ve always said that if these race tracks want to make more money and get entertainment out of it, when two drivers have a disagreement, put them out in the front stretch in front of all these people and let ‘em fight it out,” T.J. adds. “People will come back to see that. You take a minute or two at intermission and let two guys beat the shit out of hand and when it gets out of hand you break it up”

And with that, this sprint car stuff just might officially be on my radar. At least give me a Netflix series out of this level of racing. Yes, I’m aware sprint racing is a fanatical business. I’ve been lectured before, but I’ve never had a driver as open as Michael. I’m used to NASCAR drivers thanking their 80 sponsors before explaining the race for 10 seconds.

Keep this content coming, fellas. You’re going to have a home right here at OutKick.