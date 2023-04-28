A Star Is Born: NFL World Meets Brian Bresee’s Girlfriend, Paige Comerford

Videos by OutKick

The NFL Draft is where stars are born, and not just those who make their money on the gridiron. Saints prospect Brian Bresee’s girlfriend is one of those emerging stars.

While all most eyes are on the prospects, other eyes are on their girlfriends (especially if your girlfriend is on her phone).On Thursday night, Bresee’s girlfriend Paige Comerford effectively made her NFL debut.

The former Clemson defensive tackle was selected 28th overall and will head to the Big Easy to sure up the Saints’ defense. After the news that her boyfriend was Louisiana-bound, Comerford shared some posts to her Instagram story celebrating the moment.

However, it was Ms. Comerford who got the folks talking.

According to The New York Post, Bresee and Comeford have been an item since at least 2022 (which was gauged the old-fashioned way: a quick perusal of their Instagram accounts). She’s currently a pre-med student at Clemson.

She has already amassed over 45,000 followers on Instagram, though who knows what those numbers were like before the draft.

As for Bresee, he recorded 51 tackles in three seasons with Clemson, including 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks.

