A Poor Soul Lost $24K On ‘No Safety’ Prop In Eagles-Buccaneers Game In NFL Week 3

Sometimes I have to remind myself: “Things could always be worse”. Especially, when it comes to betting on the NFL. Well, this sad human who dropped $24,000 on a “No Safety” (-2500) prop in the Monday Night Football Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers helps get me out of the dumps.

A bettor @BetRivers had $24K to win $960 on no safety tonight (-2500) for Eagles-Bucs 😬 ❌



At face value, this bet looks stupid. Obviously, to most humans, the risk outweighs the reward. But, we don’t know what kind of money this bettor has. And if you put it in basic terms, you can talk yourself into a -2500 bet being a “positive expected value” wager.

The bettor above would’ve won $960 in a 3-hour span if there was no safety in the Eagles-Buccaneers game. That’s a $320 per hour profit. I don’t know about you but I don’t make $320 per hour.

Betting on a Baker Mayfield-led team to not royally screw you is one of the biggest NFL gambles out there. However, what stings most about this loss is Baker and Tampa’s offense didn’t even do anything wrong to lead to this safety.

The Bucs weren’t backed against their own goal-line because of a coffin corner punt by the Eagles. No, instead, it was a spectacular interception by Tampa S Dee Delaney that put the Buccaneers on their own 1-yard line.

Even though my UNDER 45 bet in Eagles-Buccaneers was the right look. It didn’t save me from a losing NFL Week 3. That said, if I dumped 24 stacks on something this unlikely, my bosses wouldn’t have heard from me for at least a week.

Hopefully, someone was around to talk this bettor off of the ledge. Or, at least, buy this person a ton of booze to wash away this loss for the night.

