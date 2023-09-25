Eagles-Buccaneers Monday Night Football: Two Run-First Teams Will Keep Scoring Low In NFL Week 3

Videos by OutKick

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) love to establish the run and each have elite defensive lines. Eagles-Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3 should be a slobber-knocker.

Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield is on his 4th team in the last three seasons. This is probably Baker’s final chance to be the starting QB in the NFL and he’s playing like it. Mayfield is 5th in QB Rating through the 1st two weeks of the season. Albeit against bad defenses in the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield waits for the snap from Tampa C Robert Hainsey vs. the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philly on the other hand hasn’t put together a full-game thus far. The Eagles’ offense looked rusty in Week 1. But, Philadelphia held off the Patriots 25-20. Granted, their offense bounced back in Week 2, beating the Vikings 34-28.

Eagles at Buccaneers odds (PointsBet)

Betting odds for the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 3 from PointsBet as of Monday, Sept. 25th at 8 a.m. ET.

If Styles make fights then Eagles-Buccaneers should go UNDER 45 (-110) at PointsBet. Philly has the highest run rate in the NFL and Tampa is 5th so there should be a lot of running clock Monday. Plus, both defenses allow fewer than 3.5 yards per rush.

According to FanDuel’s research, the Eagles are 30th in pace through the 1st two weeks and the Bucs are 22nd. Furthermore, a good starting place for handicapping the NFL is looking to fade recency bias.

Philadelphia is 2-0 Over/Under. The Eagles eked Over the 44-point total vs. the Patriots in Week 1 and soared Over the total 49-point total last week against the Vikings. Tampa went Over 41-point total in Week 2 vs. the Bears.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox and edge rusher Josh Sweat sack Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also, this is a Pros vs. Joe’s game in the betting market for the total. Per Pregame.com, roughly three-fourths of the money is on the Under, whereas more than 70% of the bets are on the Over.

Moreover, Philadelphia’s defense is getting healthier for MNF. Last week, the Eagles were missing two starters in their secondary: CB James Bradberry and S Reed Blankenship.

Philly’s secondary neutralizes Tampa Bay’s WR tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. According to Pro Football Focus, Evans has a “below average” matchup vs. Eagles CB Darius Slay and Godwin has an “average” matchup against Philadelphia’s DBs.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans warms up before a game vs. the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Eagles led the NFL in sacks last season and lead the league in pressure rate through two games. This provides a strength-on-weakness edge for Philly.

Tampa Bay’s offensive line is 26th in pass-block win rate, per ESPN. It’s going to be hard for the Bucs to dial up explosive plays with their poor pass protection.

Finally, the Eagles had extra prep time for Baker who’s been playing good ball to start the year. If Philly can take away Tampa’s ground game, the Eagles will limit explosive plays with their healthier defense.

BET: 1.1 unit on UNDER 45 in Eagles-Buccaneers (-110) at PointsBet

