Eagles Fans Wanted No Part Of The Buccaneers’ Giant Flag Because It’s Dumb

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off on Monday Night Football, with the Eagles taking a 25-11 win. Some Eagles fans even had a major victory off the field when a few of them decided to stick it to the Buccaneers’ giant flag that was making its way up the grandstands.

At one point, the Bucs faithful tried to unfurl a giant banner behind one endzone. However, it came a little short of being fully accomplished and that was all thanks to a few Birds fans.

Eagles fans are built different pic.twitter.com/hm6X0jOv27 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 26, 2023

I would expect nothing less from Philly fans, and am honestly proud to see someone stick it to giant flags like that. It’s one of the dumbest traditions in sports.

Can you imagine spending tons of money only to have to sit under a giant banner for part of it? Probably, because there’s a good chance it has happened to you.

Sure, they don’t usually bust out these mammoth banners when there’s action on the field, but I’m sure a lot of people unwillingly trapped under that stupid thing would’ve liked to see what the mascot was up to or watch a few replays. God forbid they want get a beer while the flag is being passed.

Nope. Sorry, someone decided that a flag needed to pass from the bottom of the lower bowl to the top. Tough luck.

TCU fans pass a banner earlier. this season against Colorado. That’s cool, It’s not like anyone under there wanted to see the game or anything. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Those Eagles Fans Know That Those Giant Flags And Banners Are Dumb

If you buy tickets in a section where this kind of thing can happen, the team should have to warn you. Sort of like when you go to SeaWorld and they warn you that you’re sitting in the splash zone (which is a nice courtesy, but it should be fairly obvious that you may want a poncho when you’re sitting about ten yards away from a whale in a swimming pool).

Your ticket should say something about it or a team rep should address the section like when flight attendants tell you that you’re in an exit row.

“Hey guys, just wanted you to know that we will be passing a giant flag through this section. If you’d prefer to not be trapped under it and would like to see — or you just think that kind of thing is stupid — we will do our best to accommodate.”

All I’m saying is that no one wants these giant flags trusted up on them. If a group of consenting adults wants to pass one around, that’s their business. But don’t force others to take part in it.

Thankfully, those Eagles fans stood their ground. Now, let us raise a toast of Wawa iced tea to them for their bravery.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle