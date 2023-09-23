Bengals To Sign A.J. McCarron To Practice Squad With Joe Burrow Nursing Calf Injury

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Bengals need help at quarterback, and it appears they’ve called on former Alabama star and ex-Bengal A.J. McCarron.

Joe Burrow has not been officially ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. But with the (very expensive) QB1 nursing a nagging calf injury, Jake Browning is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

The Bengals signed McCarron to the practice squad Saturday, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If Burrow can’t go — his current designation is questionable — then Cincy will elevate McCarron to the 53-man prior to kickoff.

The #Bengals are signing FA QB AJ McCarron to their practice squad, source said. Some starting experience on the roster in case Joe Burrow (calf) can't go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023

An All-American and a three-time national champion for the Crimson Tide, McCarron was drafted by Cincinnati in 2014 and spent his first three and a half seasons there. But he hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since a 2021 preseason game when he tore his ACL as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Since then, though, the 33 year old has become a star in the XFL. As a signal caller for the St. Louis Battlehawks, McCarron led the league in passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bengals desperately need a win on Monday.

After back-to-back dominant seasons, Cincinnati has started its 2023 campaign 0-2. Of course, that’s largely due to an injured Burrow not playing at 100%. He strained his right calf during a training camp workout on July 27 — leaving the Pro Bowler sidelined for more than a month.

Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said his quarterback tried to come back too quickly.

“I told him back then, don’t play until you’re 100% ready to play. So, I don’t know what he’s doing,” Chase said to reporters this week.

Burrow has been limited in practice all week. Right now, all signs point to Burrow not suiting up against the Rams.

So we just might see McCarron back in black (and orange) on Monday.