A.J. Brown Buys Into Flat Earth Theory, Says Rocket’s Flight Path Proves The World Isn’t Round

A.J. Brown actually believes the Earth is flat. No seriously, he does.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver spoke with reporters at the team’s facility Saturday. During his conversation, Brown began asking the questions, and pivoted the discussion in an odd direction.

Brown straight up asked one of the reporters whether or not they believed the Earth is flat. The reporter said no, and the wide receiver got a mischievous look of doubt on his face when he heard the answer.

Despite space photographs, years of scientific research, and Columbus’ voyage to prove the Earth is round, Brown attempted to tell reporters that the Earth is indeed flat.

“Have you ever paid attention to rockets when they take off? I want you to look up rockets taking off, and see the angle it takes off at, and wonder why it never goes straight in the air,” Brown said.

AJ Brown questions if the Earth may actually be flat: “Have you ever paid attention to rockets when they take off? I want you to look up rockets taking off, and see the angle it takes off at, and wonder why it never goes straight in the air.”



A.J. Brown Has Expressed Some Controversial Opinions In The Past

I’m not entirely sure why Brown considers this fool proof evidence for the Earth being flat. But then again, there aren’t many theories about this topic that make sense anyway.

Brown’s observation is even weirder when you consider that just last year, an X user asked him whether the Earth is flat or round. Brown didn’t waste any time in stating the Earth is indeed round.

“It’s round. If it was flat we would see a ship no matter how far it travels away on water,” Brown responded.

So I don’t know what changed in the year that elapsed since that X interaction. Maybe he spent a lot of time on YouTube conspiracy channels, or maybe he spent a bit too much time with Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal.

Or maybe, he’s just doing it to be purposefully goofy. Brown also believes mankind didn’t really land on the moon, and that there are actually 13 months in a year.

So what Brown believes about the shape of the planet we call home is a bit of a mystery. Hopefully, his route running can be equally mysterious against the Washington Commanders secondary on Sunday.