Shaq Explains Why He Thinks The Earth May Be Flat And Why It Doesn’t Spin

Shaquille O’Neal recently flew from the United States to Australia. On his journey it appears he did some deep thinking about Earth. While Shaq hasn’t come out and said that the Earth is flat, he hasn’t denied that theory either. The NBA legend also isn’t sold on the idea that the Earth spins.

Shaq recently made an appearance on ‘The Kylie & Jackie O Show’ in Australia. Former comments Shaq made about the Earth being flat were a topic of conversation.

“It’s a theory,” O’Neal told the hosts. “It’s just a theory, they teach us a lot of things. It’s just a theory.”

He’s not wrong, that is a theory, but he then tried to defend said theory by using his long flight from the U.S. to Australia as an example of why the Earth may be flat.

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way,” O’Neal said explaining that he “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down.”

This then led to Shaq sharing his theory that the Earth isn’t actually spinning. He had a real-life example to offer in regards to that theory as well.

“You know they say the world is spinning? I’ve lived on a lake for 30 years and I’ve never seen the lake move to the left or right,” he said.

What an astute observation from Mr. O’Neal. I too have never seen a lake move to the left or right.

Shaq Has Made Previous Comments About The Earth Being Flat

Shaq first gifted us with his flat-Earth theory back in 2017.

During an episode of his own podcast, ‘The Big Podcast With Shaq,’ the NBA Hall of Famer claimed schools manipulate our minds before sharing his thought process behind thinking the Earth is flat.

“It’s true. The Earth is flat,” Shaq stated. “Listen, there are three ways to manipulate the mind—what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, the first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America,’ but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn’t discover America.”

“I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me,” he continued. “I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle and all that stuff about gravity. Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

Shaq’s original flat-Earth comments came just when Kyrie Irving made headlines sharing the same opinion. After plenty of jokes and backlash, O’Neal backtracked his original comments during an NBA on TNT broadcast insisting that he was only joking.