A Fan Came THIS Close To Almost Dying At Last Night’s World Baseball Classic: Video

Last night’s World Baseball Classic came THIS close to taking a turn for the worst… literally.

In the top of the 8th inning with Team USA trailing 3-1 to Japan, Kyle Schwarber was able to blast a solo home run to right field, which trimmed Japan’s lead to one run.

The moment had millions of Americans at home screaming in excitement, while Miami’s LoanDepot Park went absolutely wild.

And one fan nearly left it all out there.

TALK ABOUT A CLOSE CALL

I mean that is just a wild video. My man took a leap to catch the ball, doesn’t… and ends up halfway over the 2nd floor deck of the stadium, staring down and seeing God.

Luckily, he only lost his cell phone in the incident.

But could you imagine if he fell over?

Last night is expected to be one of the most watched baseball game ever. The whole baseball world was watching.. and if that fan goes eight more inches forward, we’re talking about a complete disaster.

He was right over the bullpen too – so when he’s falling, he’s not falling directly onto fans below him – which still would have been bad, especially because he’s falling face / somersault first that’s not ideal. But maybe the other fans would have cushioned the blow (until he kicks one of them with his sneaker on the way down and knocks them unconscious).

But he looks like he is falling STRAIGHT to the bullpen. If that happened? Oh boy, we went from jubilation to the game stopping and suddenly a different tone as players in the bullpen look onto a fan that isn’t doing so well in their bullpen.

A fan nearly went over the railing during last night’s World Baseball Classic. (FS1)

FROM JOY TO ‘OH NO’ AT WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Had this happened in this day and age of social media and everything being caught on video – and reacted to online…

My God.

We’d have Congressional hearings from AOC about the sporting world being too dangerous and “fan’s rights” and God knows what else.

Hell, I have zero doubt in my mind that there would have been calls to put NHL-like plexiglass alongside the outfield. “Why not? The Stadium Clubs usually have them anyway and fans seem to enjoy the game from there!” You just know some lunatic would have done that.

“DUDE MUST REALLY LOVE HIS SPORTS!”

Regardless, our man ended up just briefly seeing his life flash before his eyes and now gets articles written about him and a cool social media viral moment.

Reminded me of this guy who jumped from the first level into the bullpen trying to get Aaron Judge’s 62nd home-run ball (later sold at auction for $1.5 million).

Pretty sure this guy ended up in the Upside Down world via Stranger Things-style and we still haven’t heard from him again. He’s definitely in some sort of parallel dimension. Dude just jumped and kept going.

JAPAN DEFEATED USA 3-2

As far as the game itself, it’s definitely a bummer that Team USA lost 3-2 to Japan in the end. But I’d be damned if it wasn’t an exciting moment – you couldn’t have scripted it any better than having two of MLB’s best playing each other in Mike Trout versus Shohei Ohtani in the biggest international game ever.

And despite the uproar about playing the game now rather than at the end of the season (which I’ve argued for), and the injuries that were sustained, you can be sure that MLB doesn’t care whatsoever and that the WBC is only going to get bigger.

Luckily, without any plexiglass in the outfield.