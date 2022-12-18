Aaron Judge hit his AL record-setting 62nd home run in Arlington, Texas on October 4, 2022. The man who caught the ball made himself $1.5 million on Saturday night, but also lost $1.5 million in the process.

How is that possible? Let me explain.

Cory Youmans is the vice president at Fisher Investments in the Dallas, Texas area and was at the Yankees/Rangers game earlier this year. He also happened to be the fan who stuck out his hands and caught MLB history.

Although money is no object to Youmans, he set out to get top dollar for the ball. To do so, he put it up for auction.

However, just a few weeks ago, Youmans received a private offer for the ball at $3,000,000. He said thank you, but no thank you.

Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from 1998 sold for $3.05 million, so Youmans likely thought that he could get close with Judge’s ball. Well, that decision to turn down the suitor ended up being a costly mistake.

Goldin Auctions hosted the bidding, which closed on Saturday night. Judge’s 62nd home run ball sold for $1,500,000.

If you haven’t put one and two together by now— that number is half of the offer Youman received a few weeks back. In turn, he made $1.5 million, but also lost $1.5 million at the same time.

At then end of the day, Youman is likely thrilled with the new-found money that is soon to be in his bank account, for simply catching an Aaron Judge home run. There are thousands of home runs hit every year and the people who catch them go home with a souvenir.

Youman did nothing different and just so happened to catch history. So getting $1.5 million is a win.

But with that being said— losing $1.5 million is also a loss.