A Decision On Aaron Rodgers Being Activated Next Week Hinges On Outcome Of Sunday’s Jets Game At Dolphins

The game that could determine if and perhaps when Aaron Rodgers plays for the New York Jets this season has arrived.

Welcome to the Jets at the Dolphins.

If the Dolphins win, the downer of New York’s ninth loss this season — one that could eliminate the Jets from playoff contention — will be overshadowed by the almost definitive decision to shelve Rodgers the remainder of the season.

But if the Jets can manage an upset of the AFC East leaders, then things will get very interesting. That’s because a source confirmed Saturday evening that the Jets early in the week will then give serious consideration to clearing Rodgers to play and activating him off the injured reserve list.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets watches prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jets To Discuss Rodgers Status

Rodgers must be activated by Wednesday’s deadline or he cannot play until next season. The club activating the four-time MVP doesn’t mean he would play the following week but it keeps alive hopes of him eventually returning this season.

Rodgers and the Jets are expected to discuss next steps on Monday and perhaps even Tuesday before a final decision is made.

And it is clear that if the Jets remain alive for the playoffs, then the 40-year-old veteran quarterback will be ramping up pressure, both internally and in the media, to return to the team as its starting quarterback this season.

Aaron Rodgers sits after rupturing left Achilles against the Bills. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jets Loss Makes Return Seem Unlikely

That would be no small feat. Rodgers is three months and one week from the evening when he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg in the season opener. The injury is typically a season-ending one.

But Rodgers has been saying for months he would make a late-season push to return to the lineup this season. Last week he practiced on Thursday and Friday. That marked the third consecutive week he has practiced on a limited basis.

It should be noted nothing about Rodgers actually getting into a game is definitive yet and the source stressed that. And the point would be moot if the Jets lose because even Rodgers has said it wouldn’t “make a ton of sense” to return if the Jets are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters last week Rodgers went under center in practice and jogged from drill to drill.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson jog past defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and head coach Robert Saleh in June. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh Thinks QB ‘Looks Normal’

“I mean, it looks normal to me, but it’s unbelievable,” Saleh said. “This dude is grinding to try to get himself back. It shows how much he cares, and I have an appreciation for him.”

The Jets are basically walking a fine line with Rodgers.

Saleh has said he wants to do what Rodgers wants. But there are people within the organization that want to protect the quarterback from himself. They want to keep him sidelined and recovering so as to ensure he returns 100 percent for 2024.

The issue is a moot one if the Jets are mathematically eliminated. And that could happen on Sunday if the Jets lose while the Browns or Texans or Bills manage to win.

So here we are, nearly at the zero hour, for a decision on Aaron Rodgers.

