A ‘Dead Body’ Found On The Side Of The Road Turned Out To Be An ‘Overused Sex Doll’

It took police in England two days to figure out that a murder investigation they were conducting, after reports of a dead body, could be called off. The reason the investigation wasn’t needed any longer was that the supposed dead body, was actually a sex doll.

Not any sex doll, but a “very dirty, broken, and overused sex doll.” The mix up caused police to close off a road in the village of Kineton, Warwickshire for a reported 31 hours.

Silicon sex dolls for sexual encounters sitting at the “Bordoll” brothel in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Someone passing by the area spotted what they thought was a woman’s foot and hand sticking out of some brush alongside the road. They called the police.

A local source told The Sun, “A rambler spotted a woman’s foot and hand poking out of the undergrowth and called the police thinking it was a dead body. The police thought they had a murder investigation on their hands so called in a forensics team.”

Apparently, without confirming that there was an actual dead body, they conducted a full-fledged murder investigation. One that lasted the better part of two days.

“They had an officer manning each end of the road, there were two forensic vans and other investigators hunting for clues,” the source continued.

“When they finally dragged the ‘corpse’ out they realized the blunder. The officers had a big laugh about it. It was a very dirty, broken and overused sex doll.”

Thankfully Is Was Just A Discarded Sex Doll In The Woods

The Warwickshire Police said of the murder investigation turned sex doll discovery that they had followed “proper procedure.”

They confirmed that the two days worth of proper procedure revealed that they found a sex doll and not a dead body.

They said, “It is with great relief that we can announce the pathologist was able to identify the foot and hand beneath the bush did in fact belong to a discarded and realistic life-size doll.”

I’m no professional, but shouldn’t the first step in the “proper procedure” be to confirm that there is in fact a dead body? What happened to the importance of the first 48 hours?

This police department spent 31 hours processing a scene for a broken $1,800 sex doll. Imagine if it was an actual dead body. The chances they were solving the whodunit here has to be close to zero.