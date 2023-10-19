Funeral Worker Fired After Using The Sex Doll Of A Dead Man He Was Sent To Transport

Videos by OutKick

A Nebraska funeral worker was fired and arrested after returning to the apartment of a dead man to allegedly have sex with the man’s life-sized sex doll. And people say romance is dead. Here we have a guy willing to lose his job and go to jail for love.

The doll had apparently caught 41-year-old Ryan Smith’s eye when he was in the apartment to pick up the man’s body for transport. He was arrested last week and is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and tampering with physical evidence.

Nebraska funeral worker arrested and fired after returning for alone time with a sex doll (Image Credit: Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Smith and a co-worker were sent to a unit at the Rock Creek Apartments in Omaha to collect the deceased body of a man who died of natural causes. Later that day, he contacted the property manager.

The reason Smith was reaching out was to collect the life-sized sex doll that was found at the scene for the sheriff’s office so that it could be swabbed for “a biopsy.” Recognizing a creep when he heard one, the manager denied the request.

Police say that the denial didn’t keep the horny funeral worker from paying a visit to the apartment anyway. He was later found locked in the dead man’s apartment by the manager, who was investigating noises coming from the unit.

According to the manager the deadbolt was locked, the chain was secured, and Smith’s clothes were disheveled. As he left, he told the manager he would be returning with a warrant for the sex doll.

A life-size sex doll dressed as an angel is displayed in the JY Doll booth in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

The Sheriff’s Office Did End Up Needing The Sex Doll After All

This set off alarm bells in the manager’s head and he decided to contact police. He was worried that the funeral worker was going to return to break into the apartment and steal the doll.

Investigators were called back to the scene they had already processed when investigating the man’s death. They noted items at the scene, including a survival kit, had been moved.

The crime lab was called in to collect fingerprints from the items that had been moved. They were reportedly planning to process DNA samples from the doll as well.

Smith’s employer said he was not on the clock when he paid the apartment the second visit. It also confirmed that he had been fired.

Despite the chances that they will ever see each other again being very slim, they’ll always have that second visit.