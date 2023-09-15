Social Media Influencer Who Spent Thousands To Look Like Her Boyfriend’s Sex Doll Buys A Doll For Herself

Videos by OutKick

Charlotte Grey, the social media influencer who bought a sex doll for her boyfriend, is back. She bought the doll – that resembled her – as a way to spice up her sex life without complicating things by adding a real person.

She ended up falling in love with the doll that they named named Delilah, but now call Dee, and even shelled out $11,000 to look more like it.

“I think she’s so pretty and I want to look exactly like her,” Charlotte said last October. “I’ve had multiple types of filler carried out to look more like her, as well as a nose job. I’ve never had an operation before, so the nose job was quite scary, especially as I woke up and didn’t have a big nose anymore.”

That was last year. This year Charlotte and Callum, who is now referred to as her husband, congratulations, decided it was her turn to add a sex doll to the mix. After piling up a collection of sex toys, and other bedroom aids, the couple spent another $1,000 for a male sex doll they call Enrique.

The two have gone all in on the adult content game. Charlotte claims they hold the largest collection of strange sex toys and have even built a separate studio to store them all. That’s a claim that I’ll have to trust them on.

“We love exploring with our dolls but have ventured out and now have an impressive collection of sex toys,” she said. “We must have the biggest collection of strange sex toys. Our subscribers love it and so do we.”

Charlotte Grey Is Proof That “Happy Wife, Happy Life” Applies To OnlyFans Creators Too

The best part of adding her very own sex doll to the relationship is the fact that Charlotte isn’t left out anymore. She said of the newest addition, “Callum had his own doll, so it was only fair that I got one too. Dee looks a lot like me so I wanted to choose one that looks like Callum.”

She continued, “Olivia Attwood named him Enrique for us – we were on a show with her, and she came around to film and named him. Now I don’t feel left out because I’ve got Enrique and Callum has Dee.”

There you have it one big happy loving family. It just goes to show that a couple who uses sex dolls together, really does stay together.

Their dolls along with their strange sex toy collection have helped them acquire roughly 7,000 OnlyFans subscribers. With that they’re earning more than $15,000 a day making content.

Charlotte said, “We can now live the life of our dreams and it’s all thanks to Dee, Enrique, and our collection of crazy toys.”

As good as the money is that they’re making on OnlyFans, the commute to “work” might be even better. It’s a short walk from the house down to the studio, which is located in their yard.

And people say there’s no such thing as a fairytale ending in real life. They’ve obviously never heard of the social media influencer who bought a sex doll for her boyfriend.