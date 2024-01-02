90210 Star Ian Ziering Attacked By Lawless Bike Gang On Streets Of Los Angeles, Calls Out City Officials

Videos by OutKick

Former 90210 star Ian Ziering is calling out Los Angeles city officials for allowing lawleness to run wild with no repercussions after the actor had to defend himself against a group of mini bike riders who began assaulting him in broad daylight over the weekend.

Viral video shows the 59-year-old getting out of his car after being surrounded by a group of the bikers before he things escalated and a full on fight began. At one point, one of the other bikers comes in and actually DRIVES INTO Ziering while others started swinging their bike helmets at him as Ziering helplessly tries defending himself before running away.

Actor Ian Ziering was attacked by a mob of urban bikers in Los Angeles. It is completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/FeVo0CHrpe — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 2, 2024

IAN ZIERING IS TIRED OF CRIMINALS GOING FREE

Yesterday, Ziering released a statement about what happened and how the situation is part of an unfortunately larger issue that is happening in cities across America – they are turning to hell.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself,” Ziering wrote on Instagram. “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”

Ziering is listed as the victim according to the police report.

CRIMINALS RUNNING WILD

Anyone who lives in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or Philadelphia has seen the rise in these mini bike gangs as well as crime in general. They are relentless and raise havoc with no fear of ever being punished. It’s part of a broader crime problem led by woke District Attorneys, rogue prosecutors, and judges that purposely let criminals back on the streets and then are suddenly ‘shocked!’ when those same people commit crimes.

The 90210 star said he’s had enough of it.

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences,” Ziering wrote.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anything is going to be changing anytime soon.