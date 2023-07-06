7-Eleven Employee Arrested For Assaulting A Woman With A Big Gulp

Videos by OutKick

Things got heated inside of a Florida 7-Eleven over the weekend between an employee and a customer. The incident ended with a woman being hit in the head with a Big Gulp and an employee being arrested for battery.

According to St. Petersburg Police, 35-year-old Miles Taz Jenkins was frustrated with a customer over some sort of an issue involving payment. At some point during the dispute he grabbed a Big Gulp, filled with lemonade, and threw it at the customer.

Miles Taz Jenkins mug shot (Image Credit: Pinellas County via The Smoking Gun)

The police report states that the victim, Tina Warren, was hit on the side of the head with the drink. It all went down in front of at least three other customers who say they witnessed the incident.

On top of the eyewitness reports, Jenkins allegedly admitted to striking her with the drink. According to the police report, he “made spontaneous statements admitting to striking Ms, Warren with the drink.”

If this struck you as an incident that wasn’t this guy’s first run-in with the law you’d be correct. In fact, he’s done time behind bars according to The Smoking Gun.

The site reports that this 7-Eleven clerk has a prior conviction for sexually battery and served several years for the crime.

As a result of that prior conviction, his battery charge was upgraded to a felony. Jenkins was booked into the county jail and released earlier this week.

Be Careful At The 7-Eleven You Never Know When An Employee Might Lose It

Now, I would normally guess that throwing a Big Gulp at a customer was reason to terminate employment with the 7-Eleven clerk. Given that he was hired in the first place, I’m not so sure.

It might not specifically state in the employee handbook that throwing Big Gulps at customers shouldn’t be done. One would think that would be common sense, but we’re living in an interesting time as far as common sense is concerned.

It wouldn’t shock me at all if he was back manning the register during an upcoming shift.