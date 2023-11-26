61-Year-Old Bodybuilder Quit Her Job As A Cop To Become An OF Content Creator

Videos by OutKick

A 61-year-old Canadian bodybuilder was looking for a change in her life after nearly two decades in law enforcement. Her career was no longer something she enjoyed, so she quit her job and wound up on a path that led her to the world of adult content.

Bianca Jag’s career change has earning almost $2,000 a week these days. She said of her former career, “I was very good at my job as a cop. My main goal was to help people and I had a lot of duties.”

Jag continued, “I also did investigational work, but after 17 years as an officer, I left because it wasn’t fulfilling anymore. I was not happy and needed a change in my life.”

That change in her life started with an attempt to run a restaurant, which she did for a while after quitting her job as a cop after 17 years.

When that didn’t work out she turned to webcam modeling, a move she says was to help recover financially after figuring out that the restaurant business wasn’t for her.

“I started working as a webcam girl to get back on my feet financially after my restaurant closed down,” Jag admitted. “At the time, I was in a competition as a bodybuilder and knew someone who had a website to show off muscles so I figured I would try it.”

Bianca Jag Has Been Hustling Since Leaving Law Enforcement

During this time she got to work building up a following on social media. Jag currently has more than 500k across three Instagram accounts. This has helped her gain subscribers on OnlyFans, where she does just about anything according to the bio.

Jag says she gets a lot of compliments on her looks with people telling her she doesn’t look her age. She admits that keeping herself looking younger than she is isn’t cheap.

The former cop has reinvested $22,000 on breast implants, another $3,200 on eyelid treatments, and every three months she receives Botox treatments.

“I don’t overdo it because I don’t want my face without expression,” Jag said of her cosmetic procedures. “To how much I spend … my friend had the funniest answer to that. She replied once on cam that it cost ‘a lot of f**king money.'”

You know the old saying, it takes money to make money. There’s probably a saying about there being diminished returns on cosmetic procedures too.

You don’t have to tell Bianca Jag that. She’s had all the procedures she wanted and doesn’t have any others planned.

When most her age are circling their retirement date on a calendar, she’s out working harder than ever. She’s making OnlyFans content and still hopping on her webcam.