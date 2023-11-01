50-Year-Old Mother Knocks Out Her Son’s 19-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend In MMA Fight

Videos by OutKick

Let this be a lesson to all the ex-girlfriends out there thinking that it’s a good idea to step in the cage with their ex’s mother. It’s not, even if mom is in her 50s. Moms don’t play when it comes to their kids and they’re not going to hold back if things turn physical.

50-year-old Małgorzata Zwierzyńska, a popular Polish TikToker known as Goha Magical who makes videos with her son known as Daniel Magical, proved that over weekend. She stepped into the cage against Nikola Alokin, the 19-year-old ex-girlfriend of her son.

Mom knocks out her son’s ex-girlfriend (Image Credit: Drama Alert/X)

When things were all said and done, mom left with her hand raised after a dominant performance.

The fight was part of Clout MMA’s Halloween event in Plock, Poland. The influencer heavy fight card was headlined by a fight featuring a former UFC fighter, 41-year-old polish MMA veteran Daniel Omielanczuk.

He beat his opponent Denis Zalecki. But the event belonged to the 50-year-old mom and her son’s 19-year-old ex. It’s just the latest in a string of bizarre MMA fights taking place across Europe.

Zwierzyńska came out firing on her younger opponent and didn’t let up until the fight was over. She ended up dropping the ex-girlfriend in the very first-round with an exchange that she capped off with a big left-hand.

A 50 year old mother fought and knocked out her son’s 19 year old ex-girlfriend in an MMA fight. 😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/rzfE948PtU — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 29, 2023

Nothing Like A Mom Getting A Chance To Knock Her Son’s Ex-Girlfriend Out

Alokin survived being knocked down and was able to make it back to her feet. She kept the fight going into the second-round before mom finally ended it.

Zwierzyńska overwhelmed her younger opponent with a ton of punches before knocking her down to the ground again. At this point in the action Alokin refused to continue to fight and mom scored a TKO victory.

Wielu skazywało ją na porażkę, a ona pokazała prawdziwy charakter fighterki 🔥💪



GOSIA "MARGARET" MAGICAL wygrywa na zakończenie drugiej gali CLOUT MMA! CÓŻ TO BYŁ ZA WIECZÓR! pic.twitter.com/LB65xN63VI — CLOUT MMA (@cloutmma) October 29, 2023

Again, taking on a mom in a cage fight isn’t a great idea. No matter what led up to the breakup, as the ex-girlfriend, it’s going to be your fault and mom is going to be out for revenge.

This kind of revenge is best if mom knocks out her son’s ex.