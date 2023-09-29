5 Most Infamous Crime Mysteries That Remain Following Arrest Of Tupac Suspect

Videos by OutKick

Friday, police arrested and charged a Las Vegas man named Duane “Keffe D” Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

In July, police arrested Rex Heuermann for the murder of three of “the Gilgo Four” victims.

The cases of the Tupac Killer and Long Island Killer appeared solved, pending convictions, closing the books on two of the most infamous outstanding crime mysteries to date.

As a result, crime sleuths have spent time Friday debating which mystery authorities could solve next. And which cases are most likely to never present an answer.

Here are some of the notable crime mysteries that remain unsolved:

Murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

We’d be remiss not to include the Notorious B.I.G., who will forever be synonymous with Tupac.

Biggie and Tupac were embroiled in a contentious, purportedly violent coast-to-coast rap feud at the time of Tupac’s murder on September 7, 1996.

Months later, on March 9, 1997, Biggie was murdered in an eerily similar fashion as Tupac during a drive-by shooting.

The perpetrators of the killing remain unconfirmed.

American rapper Notorious BIG (also known as Biggie Smalls, born Christopher Wallace, 1972 – 1997) sits in convertible on the set his ‘Hypnotize’ music video, Los Angeles California, February 1997. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

Identity of the Zodiac Killer

50 years later, the identity of the notorious Zodiac Killer eludes us. Though theories continue to circulate.

In July, Peacock released a documentary arguing the hypothesis that the Zodiac Killer did not exist and is a mere form of lore.

It has been 16 years since Robert Graymith’s “Zodiac” was adapted into a film starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. and popularized the theory that Arthur Leigh Allen was the Zodiac.

We disagree with Peacock, Graymith, and the message boards.

We believe the Zodiac was a man named William McDuff Andrew.

You can read our step-by-step analysis below:

Not bad, huh?

Who killed JonBenét Ramsey?

The child beauty queen was killed at the age of six in her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado on December 25 or 26, 1996.

The investigation epitomizes how early blunders from law enforcement can endlessly plague the ability to solve a murder.

JonBenét’s father, John, said just last week he remains “hopeful” that police can still solve the case, and that it’s reasonable to assume her killer is still alive.

Still, theories regarding JonBenét’s killer remain mucky. Her late mother, Patsy, is still under suspicion in the minds of Reddit users.

And only Reddit users.

Prosecutors cleared Patsy and the Ramsey family’s names in 2008,

“To the extent that we may have contributed in any way to the public perception that you might have been involved in this crime, I am deeply sorry,” Boulder County District Attorney Mary Lacy wrote in a letter to the child’s father, John Ramsey. “No innocent person should have to endure such an extensive trial in the court of public opinion.”

BOULDER, CO – MAY 01: John and Patsy Ramsey, the parents of JonBenet Ramsey, meet with a small selected group of the local Colorado media after four months of silence in Boulder, Colorado on May 1, 1997. Patsy holds up a reward sign for information leading to the arrest of their daughter’s murderer. Their 6-year-old daughter was found dead on Christmas night 1996. (Photo By Helen H. Richardson/ The Denver Post)

Where is Jimmy Hoffa?

Under the cement? Cremated? Buried below the sea? Chopped up and burned?

Odds are we will never know what the mob did to Jimmy Hoffa.

The former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters disappeared on July 30, 1975. He was last seen at the Red Fox Restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and legally declared dead in 1982.

A new breed of Hoffa sleuths emerged in 2019 upon the release of Martin Scorsese’s gangster film, “The Irishman,” which adapted the dubious self-claim that Frank Sheeran pulled the trigger on Hoffa.

Still, the movie featured Robert De Niro (Sheeran), Al Pacino (Hoffa), and Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino). And is thus worth watching in its, wait for it, 209-minute entirety.

circa 1960: American labour leader Jimmy Hoffa (1913 – c.1975). As leader of the powerful Teamsters Union, Hoffa was rumoured to have connections with organized crime and served four years in prison for various offences, he disappeared in 1975 after going for a meeting with Teamster bosses and reputed Mafia figures Tony Provenzano and Anthony Giacalone in a Michigan restaurant. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images)

JFK’s Assassination

Just kidding. We are not allowed to know this answer. We aren’t even supposed to ask.

Of the Big 4 Crime mysteries – JonBenét, Zodiac, Hoffa, Tupac – Tupac’s killer was always the most likely to be solved.



Should we learn the truth behind any of the other 3, I’d say JonBenét is most likely.



(JFK is a category of its own, and it seems we are not supposed to know… — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 29, 2023

Jack the Ripper

An unidentified figure known as “Jack the Ripper” terrorized the impoverished Whitechapel district of London, England, in 1888.

“Ripperologists,” as they call themselves, have compiled lists of possible suspects but none have held much weight.

A few of the wonkier theories say Jack the Ripper was either Winston Churchill’s father or “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” author Lewis Carroll.

You can go down quite the rabbit hole with the Ripperologists.

…

Which crime mysteries are you most interested in? What theories do you have? Tell us @burackbobby_.