Las Vegas Police Arrest Man In Connection To Tupac Shakur’s Murder 27 Years After Rapper Was Killed

Police have finally arrested a man on suspicion of the drive-by murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

Las Vegas authorities arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis early Friday morning. The AP reports that the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear.

“Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting. Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down,” says the report.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police arrest man on suspicion of murder in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, AP sources say. pic.twitter.com/L7RJez8MGo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 29, 2023

In 2018, Davis implicated his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson. The shooting happened shortly after a casino brawl earlier involving both Anderson and Shakur.

Two months ago, Las Vegas police raided the home of Davis’ wife while looking for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

ABC 7 in Los Angeles reports there are “videos that show the perspective of police the moment Las Vegas SWAT members moved into the home of Duane Keith Davis — known as Keffe D or Keefy D — on July 17. Davis, 60, has said he is one of two living eyewitnesses to the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac in Las Vegas.”

OutKick’s David Hookstead provided the following background:

“Tupac was shot four times nearly 27 years ago following the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match when he was hit multiple times September 7, 1996 at the age of 25.

“The legendary rapper was shot at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road while in a vehicle. Tupac died from internal bleeding on September 13, 1996.

“His death has been shrouded in secrecy and mystery ever since the bullets were fired in 1996. The fact Biggie Smalls was murdered less than a year later only further added to the intrigue.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.