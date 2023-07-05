Cavinder Twins Celebrate The 4th Of July In Bikinis

Videos by OutKick

Haley and Hanna Cavinder seemed to enjoy the 4th of July.

Millions of Americans across the country celebrated Independence Day Tuesday. It’s the one day of the year when everyone comes together, set everything else aside and celebrates the birthday of the greatest country on the planet.

There’s always grilling, plenty of ice cold beer and time spent with friends and family. That’s pretty standard. After that, people all have their own ways of partying.

The Cavinder twins decided the best way to celebrate the USA was to throw on some bikinis and and hit the water.

That’s what freedom is all about!

Cavinder twins pump out 4th of July content.

While grilling and throwing back some cold ones are the baseline standard for celebrating the 4th of July, hitting the water is also near the top of the list.

People love hitting the lake for America’s birthday. Getting on a boat or any watercraft is almost always a guaranteed way to have fun.

It just hits different when it’s for America’s birthday, and that’s exactly how Haley and Hanna Cavinder celebrated.

If you’re against that, you probably cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice game.

Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder celebrate the 4th of July in bikinis. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

What’s next for the popular twins?

The Cavinder twins ended their college basketball careers a year early, and are now transitioning into trying to become WWE stars.

There was simply way more money to be made outside of college sports than it with NIL deals. Now, the pair is free to chase the bag however they want.

They’re absolutely going to get paid in the WWE and through ad deals thanks to their massive online following. The two have 4.5 million followers on TikTok alone. That translates to a lot of money.

They’ll also continue to pump out viral content, whether it’s the 4th of July or a random Thursday in America. You can’t stop the content train once it gets rolling.

Cavinder twins go viral with 4th of July post. (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

God bless the USA and everyone who celebrated the 4th of July however they wanted. You’ll never hear any freedom-loving American criticize having a good time on Independence Day.