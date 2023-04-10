Trey Lance, Patrick Mahomes & UCLA QB Dante Moore Working Out Together, Twitter Roasts Lance’s Hairline

Videos by OutKick

This is a massive season for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. He started at quarterback last season, but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

After Jimmy Garoppolo also got hurt, seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy took the team to the NFC Championship Game. With Garoppolo now with Las Vegas, many people believe the 49ers will start Purdy next season over Trey Lance.

That’s wild since the 49ers traded a massive haul to move up and select Lance with the #3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Purdy, as mentioned, was not only a seventh-round pick but the last selection in the 2022 draft.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance is working out with Patrick Mahomes and getting ready for next season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

So to get in shape for this season, who better to learn from than reigning Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes? No one, that’s who.

And that’s apparently what Lance is doing, along with UCLA quarterback Dante Moore. Moore posted a picture on Instagram showing the three of them together at the gym.

Trey Lance, Patrick Mahomes and UCLA quarterback Dante Moore all working together.



Lance has been spending time in Dallas, where Mahomes spends his off-seasons too. pic.twitter.com/M6isUh2wMo — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) April 10, 2023

Good for Trey Lance. It’s smart to try and gather as much info from one of the best in business. However, that’s not what most people are saying about Lance.

Why?

Because, unfortunately, the most noticeable thing for people on Twitter is Lance’s hairline.

And, of course, there were plenty of jokes made.

it got pointed out that trey lance's hairline looks exactly like his EPA/play range of outcomes and now it can't be unseen pic.twitter.com/snbRKulcpQ — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) April 10, 2023

Trey Lance looks like Kirkland brand Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/acFs81U0Ck — Mario Vetanze (@VetanzeTherapy) April 10, 2023

I'm sorry Trey Lance, but this is an intervention. https://t.co/gSyZ35fEOV pic.twitter.com/lOi3rc3hsm — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) April 10, 2023

Trey Lance looking at the comments from Niners fans about his hairline before he demands a trade: pic.twitter.com/jCyorHrM4g — Imagidadnation (@imagidadnation) April 10, 2023

Trey Lance’s hairline is so cooked lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/8DGf1T5lC9 — 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗 ✭ (@DiggsEnjoyer) April 10, 2023

Poor Trey Lance. He’s just going through the natural aging process that most men endure. For some, it hits harder and sooner.

If anything, I think it shows a lot that he doesn’t care how his hairline looks.

He’s more interested in training and working with Patrick Mahomes than looking into a mirror to check his hair.

This picture shows me that Lance is taking 2023 seriously.

Sleep on him at your own peril.