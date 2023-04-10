Trey Lance, Patrick Mahomes & UCLA QB Dante Moore Working Out Together, Twitter Roasts Lance’s Hairline

Videos by OutKick
This is a massive season for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. He started at quarterback last season, but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.
After Jimmy Garoppolo also got hurt, seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy took the team to the NFC Championship Game. With Garoppolo now with Las Vegas, many people believe the 49ers will start Purdy next season over Trey Lance.
That’s wild since the 49ers traded a massive haul to move up and select Lance with the #3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Purdy, as mentioned, was not only a seventh-round pick but the last selection in the 2022 draft.
So to get in shape for this season, who better to learn from than reigning Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes? No one, that’s who.
And that’s apparently what Lance is doing, along with UCLA quarterback Dante Moore. Moore posted a picture on Instagram showing the three of them together at the gym.
Good for Trey Lance. It’s smart to try and gather as much info from one of the best in business. However, that’s not what most people are saying about Lance.
Why?
Because, unfortunately, the most noticeable thing for people on Twitter is Lance’s hairline.
And, of course, there were plenty of jokes made.
Poor Trey Lance. He’s just going through the natural aging process that most men endure. For some, it hits harder and sooner.
If anything, I think it shows a lot that he doesn’t care how his hairline looks.
He’s more interested in training and working with Patrick Mahomes than looking into a mirror to check his hair.
This picture shows me that Lance is taking 2023 seriously.
Sleep on him at your own peril.
