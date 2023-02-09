Trey Lance Makes Interesting Comment About Being ‘Handed’ 49ers Starting Job Next Season

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers are arguably the most intriguing teams in all of the NFL given the situation they find themselves in. After back-to-back trips to the NFC Championship game, the question this offseason is the same as it was the previous offseason: who is going to play quarterback?

While the team has shown it has what it takes to make a deep postseason run with a cloud hovering over its quarterback room, it’s no secret that if San Francisco wants to win a Super Bowl it has to figure out the QB position.

READ: BREAKING DOWN THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS QB CONUNDRUM FROM AN INJURY PERSPECTIVE

Jimmy Garoppolo, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, seems to be on his way out as an unrestricted free agent. This leaves Trey Lance, who the franchise has put a lot into after drafting him third overall in 2021, and Brock Purdy, who had a phenomenal run this past season.

Lance, who is rehabbing an ankle injury after having surgery in September, recently joined ‘The Rich Eisen Show‘ and talked about next season.

“Brock played way too well, and Brock played at such a high level and handled himself the right way. I wouldn’t want it to be a situation where I’m just handed something,” he said.

“I’m excited to just get on the field and compete. That’s all I want, the opportunity to do it.”

Brock Purdy was excellent for San Francisco late last season. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Of Course Trey Lance Isn’t Being Handed The Job

While Lance clearly stated he’s not looking to be handed the QB1 spot, him even mentioning that idea seems a bit…strange.

If Purdy didn’t do what he did last season then Lance would be handed the starting job, but last season happened and Purdy seems to be very much in the mix for the starting role.

Purdy won his first seven games during the regular season and then went on to win two playoff games.

It’s not a bad problem to have if you’re the Niners, having two young, quality quarterbacks, and it’ll be very interesting to see Lance and Purdy go to battle this offseason.