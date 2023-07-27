49ers Could Have Gone With Philip Rivers In The Super Bowl Had They Won The NFC Championship

Videos by OutKick

In what could be a fun “What if…” exercise, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that he would’ve called Philip Rivers had his team advanced to the Super Bowl.

Of course, we all remember how things went down in the NFC Championship for the Niners. Brock Purdy got injured, then Josh Johnson entered the game, he got injured then Purdy returned with an arm that didn’t exactly work

Still, Shanahan wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t thinking ahead to what he might need to do in the event that his team managed to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

So who did he consider under center, at least in a fleeting moment while on the sideline?

It just so happens it was one of the NFL’s premier procreators, Philip Rivers.

“I still thought we were going to win the game,” Shanahan said on The TK Show podcast.

“Whole thing, I’m just thinking is, ‘Man, I hope Brock’s not as bad as they’re saying and what’s going to be our Plan B? Are we going to have to get Philip Rivers, someone like that, for the Super Bowl?’ Because that’s what I’m thinking.”

How about that? If you didn’t just play through what that would be like in your head you’re lying.

Of course, for that to materialize it would’ve required getting past the Eagles. If you think back to that game and the way Purdy’s injury completely crippled the 49ers passing game, that just wasn’t happening.

But if it had, what a Super Bowl that could have been, huh?

