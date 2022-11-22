49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘Still Meat On The Bone’

The San Francisco 49ers secured a commanding 38-10 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Mexico City. While it was an impressive win, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says the team still has more in them.

“The past couple weeks we’ve been putting together some good games,” Garoppolo said, according to 49ersWebzone.com. That’s putting it somewhat mildly. The win over the Cardinals was their third in a row and helps keep them neck-and-neck with the Seahawks atop the NFC West.

“Today was probably our best full game that we’ve put together. But we’ve got a long way to go,” the quarterback said. “There’s some yards we left out there, even some points that we left out there. It’s a nice thing that guys are still hungry.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shakes hands with Colt McCoy after soundly beating his Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

While Garoppolo was heaping praise on his team, his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was pumping his tires.

“Jimmy’s doing a great job,” he said. “Jimmy always has. When Jimmy’s been healthy out there, we’ve had our guys around him, he plays at a high level, and I think he did that today as good as he has. We’re very fortunate to have him.”

Surely, Jimmy likes when Jimmy gets praised. Especially when a few months ago he was out of his starting job and was nothing more to the team than trade bait.

My, how things have changed.

The Niners’ next three games will all be at home. During that homestand, they’ll host the Saints, Dolphins, and Buccaneers.

