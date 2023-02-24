42-Year-Old Fernando Alonso Hit A Griddy During Pre-Season Testing And Every Other Team Should Be Horrified

Videos by OutKick

Look out, fellow Formula 1 drivers: Fernando Alonso is ready to get this season underway.

While we’ve only gotten through one day of pre-season testing, Alonso is already in midseason Griddy form.

He posted a clip of him dropping the touchdown dance that has taken over the world in recent years to his official TikTok account (yes, he has an official TikTok account).

Alright, so maybe not “mid-season” form. Probably closer to “someone on his social media team giving him a quick rundown on what the Griddy is and how to do it” form.

Still, this momentary move-busting is a sign to me that Alonso is someone to watch out for. He always is, to be fair, seeing as he has a pair of World Championships to his credit. He’s a steely competitor with an eye for detail. Yet in the midst of his first pre-season test in his new team’s 2023 car, the AMR23, he’s dancing.

Other drivers, take notice.

Fernando Alonso had reason to do some dancing after a solid first day of testing Aston Martin’s AMR23. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Alonso Wasn’t Just Busting Moves, He Was Climbing The Timing Charts

Alonso wasn’t preoccupied with Griddying either. On track, he laid down the second fastest time of the day, behind only reigning World Champion Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the impressive RB19.

Sure, we have no clue if that was a low-fuel, soft tire glory run and how that compares to the programs all the other teams were running. That’s the nature of testing. It says a lot and nothing at all simultaneously.

Still, it’s P2, dammit, And an impressive P2 at that. He was 4 tenths clear on Charles Leclerc in P3 who was wheeling around in a Ferrari.

Again, temper your excitement because it’s testing, but Fernando Alonso had himself a Griddy-worthy first day in his new 2023 ride.

The team will be pumped about that too, as testing started on a miserable note. The team’s other car caused a red flag just 9 minutes into the first session when it crapped out on Aston Martin reserve driver and reigning F2 champ Felipe Drugovich, who is filling in for the injured Lance Stroll.

