FIFA Announces Host Cities For 2026 World Cup In U.S., Canada, Mexico

FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, announced Thursday the 16 cities that will host matches in the 2026 World Cup.

22 cities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico had been vying to be a host city for the first World Cup to be staged in three countries and first to be hosted in North America since the U.S. hosted in 1994. 11 U.S., two Canadian and three Mexican cities were selected as hosts.

West Region

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Seattle, Washington, U.S.

San Francisco/Bay Area, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Central Region

Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.

Dallas/Arlington, Texas, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Houston, Texas, U.S.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

East Region

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Boston/Foxboro, Massachusetts, U.S.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Miami, Florida, U.S.

New York/New Jersey, U.S.

The cities not selected as host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are: Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Baltimore/Washington D.C. and Edmonton.

This story is developing quickly. Check back with OutKick for updates.

