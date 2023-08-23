2023 AFC South Division Preview: Tennessee Titans Return To Division Supremacy

Videos by OutKick

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the past two weeks, we covered the AFC West and NFC West and the AFC North and NFC North. This week, we’re tackling the two South divisions, continuing with last year’s second-place finisher in the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans 2022-23 Record: 7-10

Tennessee Titans 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 7.5

Offseason Moves

Following back-to-back AFC South division titles, the Tennessee Titans missed the playoffs last season. That was a result of the Jacksonville Jaguars improving and injuries to Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Many felt the team might move on from Tannehill, but he enters the season as the starter for the fifth-straight year.

The big move for Tennessee was signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Titans traded AJ Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft and they sorely missed his playmaking abilities last season. Bringing in Hopkins helps replace that production.

The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this NFL offseason and he’s a major key to the team returning to the top of the AFC South. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Another big move was retaining star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The team rewarded him with a near-$100 million extension with $66 million guaranteed. Plus, they signed Arden Key to add to the defensive line with Simmons.

They also spent money addressing their massive offensive line issues, signing former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Additionally, the Titans used their first-round draft pick on Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski. Based on the Titans current depth chart, the only starter from last year’s offensive that returns is Aaron Brewer.

In the second round, Tennessee picked Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a projected first-round pick who fell to day two. In round three, the team drafted Tulane running back Tyjae Spears, who already looks every bit the part of an exception complement to star Derrick Henry.

Season Outlook

Expectations appear low for the Tennessee Titans, but that doesn’t make any sense. The Jaguars are the favorites to win the division for the second-straight year. Tennessee’s win total over/under is just 7.5, a number they bested in six-straight seasons before last year.

But, again, a lot of that had to do with the injuries to Tannehill, poor offensive line play, and missing AJ Brown. And they still won seven games. The team addressed all of those issues in the offseason. The Titans had a middle-of-the-pack defense that projects to be much better this season. They boast one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, anchored by Simmons and newly-signed Arden Key.

Jeffery Simmons and the Tennessee Titans defensive line is another major key for the team’s pursuit of another AFC South crown this NFL season. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

And Ryan Tannehill is underrated. He performed exceptionally well in his prior two seasons before a high-ankle sprain slowed him and eventually shut him down last season. Plus, he lacked weapons. Now, they have Hopkins. The Titans have a more experienced Treylon Burks, a 2022 first-round pick who enters his second NFL season.

The Titans still have Derrick Henry and they added Sharpe in the NFL Draft to give Henry more chances to rest this season. That’s going to be important for Henry who turns 30 in January and has 1,750 career NFL rushing attempts.

I think it’s a knee-jerk reaction thinking that the Jaguars are suddenly the class of the AFC South. That’s not to say the Jags are a bad team, but Tennessee’s roster is overall better. I expect Tennessee to win 10 games and return to the top of the AFC South.

Tennessee Titans Predicted Win Total: OVER 7.5