2023 NFC North Division Preview: Detroit Lions

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Last week, we covered the AFC and NFC West. This week, we’re tackling the AFC and NFC North, continuing with last year’s runner-up in the NFC North, the surprising and upstart Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions 2022-23 Record: 9-8

Detroit Lions 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 9.5

Offseason Moves

The Detroit Lions biggest weakness in 2022 was pass defense. And that came down, mostly, to a horrifically-bad secondary. So, they went to WORK in free agency to change that. They signed former Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, former Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and former 49ers corner Emmanuel Moseley. Talk about overhauling one unit. Now, Moseley is coming off of an ACL tear and his timetable is uncertain. That’s worth watching.

They let wide receiver DJ Chark and running back Jamaal Williams walk in free agency. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season. They also traded running back D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why? Because they signed former Bears running back David Montgomery and then used the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft on Alabama RB Jamyhr Gibbs. That selection was slightly … questionable. So, too, was using the No. 18 pick on Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. Both are good players, but play non-premium positions.

The Detroit Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

I was ready to write off the Lions draft strategy but then they snagged Alabama defensive back Brian Branch in the second round. He’s one of my favorite players in this class and should be a massive boost to a Lions secondary that needs it. They also took Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta early in the second round. Again, somewhat curious since they traded for TJ Hockenson last year.

Just like in rounds one and two, the Lions held a pair of selections in the third round. They used them on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker — a potential long-term replacement for Jared Goff — and WKU interior defender Brodric Martin.

Season Outlook

The Lions seemingly came out of nowhere last season to win eight of their final 10 games. They just barely missed the playoffs, but managed to post a winning record for the first time since 2017.

Now, the Lions are looking to improve upon that. This is a franchise that hasn’t won 10+ games since 2014. Most people think they’re going to do that easily this season. I’m here to say … pump the brakes.

Don’t get me wrong: I think the Detroit Lions have a strong roster. However, I also think they made some questionable choices in the draft. Completely turning over their secondary was a good call, but those players also need time to gel together.

Expectations are extremely high for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff as they try to win the NFC North this NFL season. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plus, I’m not a Jared Goff believer. I think he’s a perfectly average, perfectly serviceable NFL quarterback. But the team around him needs to be great. Are the Lions great? Amon-Ra St. Brown certainly is. But does anyone else on the offense really SCARE teams right now? I’m not sure they do.

By the way, the Detroit Lions are the FAVORITES (+140) to win the NFC North. They haven’t won a division title since 1993.

Their defense should be better and the offense should be about the same. But these are still the Detroit Lions we are talking about. And their season win total suggests they’re a double-digit win team and their divisional odds suggest they are division champions. I just can’t get behind that, especially with the hype train feverishly storming down the tracks, no end in sight.

Detroit Lions Predicted Win Total: UNDER 9.5