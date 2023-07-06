Detroit Lions CB Calls Jared Goff ‘Top Five NFC’ Quarterback Because It’s Currently #HypeSZN

Videos by OutKick

Ah, yes. July in the NFL. The time when players and teams start ramping up preparations for the upcoming season. Get ready for a lot of “best shape of his life” and “ready for a breakout” articles. And, get ready for stories like this: Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs calls Jared Goff a top-five quarterback in the NFC.

“He’s really top five in the NFC,” Jacobs said during a SiriusXM appearance. “Everybody sleeps on my dog and I love how he take it in, like he don’t be cocky or nothing like that. He’s a great quarterback, and I can’t wait for him to you know, go out and prove everybody wrong.”

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs says the team’s quarterback, Jared Goff, is among the Top 5 signal-callers in the NFC. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

At first blush, this seems like a pretty hyperbolic statement. Goff is a rather average NFL quarterback.

But when you really start breaking down NFC quarterbacks, he might not be wrong. Most of the best NFL quarterbacks reside in the AFC.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert … all AFC signal-callers.

In fact, if you made a list of the best QBs in the NFL, how long until you’d get to an NFC guy?

I think all five that I just listed are better than anyone in the NFC. I’d put Lamar Jackson next. After that, you might get to someone like Dak Prescott. Maybe?

But this isn’t about that. Although, I’m definitely going to rank the quarterbacks before the season starts.

This is just about how many NFC quarterbacks are better than Jared Goff. For me, I’d take Prescott, Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins as LOCKS.

Jared Goff might not be a Top 5 NFC quarterback, but he’s closer than it might originally seem. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After that trio, I prefer Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones over the Lions QB. And, although I’m not the biggest Kyler Murray fan, I’d take him over Goff, too. But I think that’s where it stops. I’d take Goff over Justin Fields and everyone else.

So, for me, that puts Goff as the 8th-best quarterback in the NFC. Which makes sense. I think Goff is a perfectly average NFL QB. Putting him 8th means he’s right in the middle of his conference.

I respect Lions defender Jerry Jacobs for going to bat for his guy. July is the time to do that. It is #HypeSZN after all.

Once Goff starts throwing picks in September and October, we’ll see if the tune changes.