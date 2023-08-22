2023 AFC South Division Preview: Indianapolis Colts Destined For Last-Place Finish

Videos by OutKick

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Over the past two weeks, we covered the AFC West and NFC West and the AFC North and NFC North. This week, we’re tackling the two South divisions, continuing with last year’s third-place finisher in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis Colts 2022-23 Record: 4-12-1

Indianapolis Colts 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 6.5

Offseason Moves

The Indianapolis Colts hired a new head coach this past offseason — former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen — and seem to be looking more towards next season than this one. According to Over The Cap, the Colts still have nearly $20 million in salary cap space that they chose not to utilize. Next offseason, they project to have over $70 million.

They have that money because they chose not to do too much in free agency. On defense, they let three players who started at least 15 games last season walk: edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and safety Rodney McLeod. That’s one starter at each level of the defense.

They brought in former Browns interior defender Taven Bryan — who’s on his third team in six seasons — and he started 16 games last year. Additionally, they signed former 49ers starting edge rusher Samson Ebukam. But neither player came at a high price.

In the NFL Draft, they ultimately decided to select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson at #4 overall and named him the Week 1 starter over veteran Gardner Minshew, whom they also signed this offseason.

Anthony Richardson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In round two, the team selected Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents. Then, they took North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round. Downs already had a memorable moment as his draft call from GM Ryan Grigson was incredibly emotional.

Speaking more to the “looking towards the future” theme, the Indianapolis Colts absolutely stockpiled picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting eight times across rounds four (2 picks), five (4 picks) and six (2 picks).

Season Outlook

The Colts are debuting a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach. Not to mention, this is a team that was TERRIBLE last season. Plus, they appear to be a team that is in full rebuild mode, looking more towards next season than this one.

Furthermore, not only is Richardson an NFL rookie, but he didn’t play all that much in college, either. Richardson started just 12 games in his college career. And unlike the QBs taken ahead of him — Bryce Young and CJ Stroud — Richardson never played in a conference championship or College Football Playoff game.

So, Richardson’s first NFL start is easily the biggest game of his football career. Thus, expect some growing pains from the young quarterback — likely more than with Young or Stroud.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen could be in for a long season in the AFC South. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

But that’s not all. Richardson doesn’t have that many great weapons around him, either. Star running back Jonathan Taylor wants the Colts to trade him. Even if they don’t, Taylor is coming off of an injury-plagued season. Michael Pittman is an OK wide receiver, but he’s not really a true #1 at the pro-level. And behind him, there are a ton of question marks.

I think this could be a very long season for a Colts team that just might end up with the #1 pick in the next NFL Draft. And I think the organization is fine with that. So, I have them under their win total and finishing with a similar record to last season.

Indianapolis Colts Predicted Win Total: UNDER 6.5