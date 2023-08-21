Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Given Permission To Seek Trade And Here Are Teams That Make Sense

Videos by OutKick

Jonathan Taylor has been given permission to seek a trade with all 31 NFL teams not named the Indianapolis Colts, a source confirmed to OutKick on Monday afternoon.

Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher in 2021 and a running back who has a career 5.1 yard per carry average, has been unhappy with the Colts over the past few months because he wants a contract extension but has been unable to negotiate one.

Now he’s able to shop his ample abilities to any team he wishes.

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Colts Want A Lot For Jonathan Taylor

And the Taylor camp is optimistic an interested team or teams can be found, per source.

Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa has begun the process of contacting teams after multiple attempts to get the Colts to present his client with a potential deal on an extension that was acceptable.

The Colts are willing to let Kawa do the initial trade legwork on their behalf. But they are already letting anyone in league circles who is interested know that the price to get Taylor away from them will be substantial.

ESPN reported substantial potentially means a first-round pick or a package of picks that equals as much. That, of course, is the initial stance and has room for negotiation as all things in trade scenarios do.

We know this because Jim Irsay recently told reporters he doesn’t see the Taylor issue as cause for concern.

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” Irsay said recently.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Colts Trading Taylor Would Include New Contract

Taylor is signed through the end of this season. The Colts can keep him even without a new contract by using the franchise tag on him.

But the Taylor camp is hopeful the running back’s abilities will tempt another team to offer the Colts a trade package.

That team would basically have to agree to an extension that Taylor is willing to sign before such a trade because it wouldn’t makes sense for a team to add Taylor at such a high compensation cost for a rental type situation.

All of this comes amid a recent league-wide trend in which running backs have been devalued by teams.

So who might be the potential suitors?

Running back Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts gives a stiff arm to corner back Tyson Campbell #32 of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars won 26 -11. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Teams Potentially Interested In Taylor Trade

Start with the Miami Dolphins. They will explore the possibility although the process is too early to say they would absolutely be major players, a source said.

Kawa, by the way, is based in South Florida and has clients on the Dolphins.

The Chicago Bears make sense in that they are committed to surrounding quarterback Justin Fields with as much offensive talent as possible. Taylor along with Khalil Herbert would be perhaps the NFL’s best backfield.

The Bears are also in the top 10 teams in available salary cap space.

The Philadelphia Eagles make sense. They have a great offensive line, and love to run the football a lot to support quarterback Jalen Hurts. They also don’t exactly have a star-studded backfield in place.

But the reason the Eagles don’t have star running backs now is because they have decided to spend elsewhere. Taylor would be an amazing upgrade, however. And general manager Howie Roseman has in the past had difficulty turning his back on trades that upgrade his roster.

The Bills? They’re rightly committed to seeing James Cook develop. But they are near the bottom of the league in salary cap space now.

That team’s window is not going to remain open forever. And a talent such at Taylor would relieve some burden from quarterback Josh Allen being the team’s most dangerous runner.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero