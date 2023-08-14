2023 AFC North Division Preview: Cleveland Browns Are Still Worst Team In Division

Videos by OutKick

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Last week, we covered the AFC and NFC West. This week, we’re tackling the AFC and NFC North, continuing with last year’s last-place finisher in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns 2022-23 Record: 7-10

Cleveland Browns 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 9.5

Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns made some moves this offseason, trading for Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and also adding Vikings interior defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency. That’s interesting since the Vikings downfall last season was their porous defense. They also traded for disgruntled former New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Additionally, the team also brought in former Rams and Texans edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo, now on his third team in five seasons. They weren’t done there, either, also adding veteran Super Bowl champion safeties Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod.

The team needed to be aggressive in free agency and in the trading market since they did not hold a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, thanks to last offseason’s Deshaun Watson trade.

The Cleveland Browns are counting on a big-time bounce-back season from quarterback Deshaun Watson this NFL season to get out of the AFC North basement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Browns held two third-round picks and selected Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman and Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika. In the fourth round, they snagged Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones, a mountain of a man (6’8″, 375 lbs) who was a projected first-round pick that slipped in the draft because of myriad concerns, including work ethic and weight.

Overall, a sold offseason for a team that won seven games last season.

Season Outlook

But Dan, if the Browns won seven games last year — despite their starting quarterback only starting six of them — and they improved their roster in the offseason, how are they still the worst team in the division? A few reasons. First, the teams that beat them last year didn’t get any worse.

Second, I’m not convinced that Deshaun Watson is just going to bounce-back to MVP-caliber former this year. With everything going on with him off-the-field, his complete lack of awareness of those events, and the fact all of his money is completely guaranteed, where’s the motivation?

Amari Cooper is a solid weapon, but he’s nearly 30 years old and he’s not an elite wide receiver. Very good, but not elite. They traded for Elijah Moore, who has a ton of talent, but all kinds of question marks around his character. That’s not the kind of guy I’d want in a locker room where the leader is supposedly Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns talks with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore during the Cleveland Browns OTAs. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Nick Chubb is a talent, but the team let Kareem Hunt walk in free agency. The three running backs behind Chubb on the depth chart now have a combined 48 total carries in the NFL. That means the team expects Chubb to be a complete three-down workhorse.

One problem: Chubb turns 28-years-old this season and the running back cliff is steep. He already has over 1,200 NFL carries under his belt with a career-high 302 last year. Throw in his 758 college carries at Georgia and you’re looking at a player with nearly 2,000 rushing attempts over the last nine years.

I understand why everyone is high on the Cleveland Browns. I don’t think they’re a bad team. The AFC North is just the toughest division in football right now from top-to-bottom. One of these teams has to finish last. For me, that’s the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns Predicted Win Total: UNDER 9.5