2023 AFC North Division Preview: Baltimore Ravens Will Be As Good As Lamar Jackson Is Healthy

The 2023-24 NFL season kick-off is almost here! OutKick is unveiling its team-by-team preview series. Last week, we covered the AFC and NFC West. This week, we’re tackling the AFC and NFC North, continuing with last year’s runner-up in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens 2022-23 Record: 10-7

Baltimore Ravens 2023-24 Win Total Over/Under: 10.5

Offseason Moves

Obviously, the biggest move of the offseason for the Baltimore Ravens was finally agreeing to a long-term contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson has his limitations as a passer and is an injury risk, but there’s no question that the Ravens are better with him than without him.

Other than that, the team brought in veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. who did not play at all last season while recovering from an injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Like Jackson, Beckham is a game-changer … when healthy.

Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham are going to be a fun duo for the Baltimore Ravens … if they can stay healthy. (Photos by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The team let veteran cornerback Marcus Peters walk in free agency and signed Rock Ya-Sin and Trayvon Mullen as potential replacements. They also added veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor, but how much of an upgrade he is to their receiving corps remains to be seen.

One of the biggest things that Lamar Jackson backers often cite is his lack of weaponry. It appears the Baltimore Ravens took that to heart this offseason. Not only did they sign Beckham and Agholor, but they used their first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The team didn’t have a second-round pick thank to the Roquan Smith trade last season. In the third round, they grabbed Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson. Simpson plays a non-premium position, but getting him a third round was a good pickup for the team.

Season Outlook

The Ravens signed Jackson and decided to surround him with weapons. No more excuses. Jackson has been terrific in the regular season throughout his career, compiling a career 45-16 record. But he has just one playoff victory with more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3) in four career postseason starts.

He’s a former league MVP who’s undoubtedly very talented. When he fails, it’s often chalked up to everything around him, but never him. That makes this a very important season. There’s no excuse that he’s worried about money — the Ravens gave him $185 million guaranteed and he’s locked in for at least the next four seasons.

No more excuses left for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who needs to contend in the AFC North this NFL season, but more importantly, win some playoff games. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The team used its first-round pick to get him another wide receiver — something they’ve done before with Hollywood Brown (2019) and Rashod Bateman (2021). But, according to Jackson truthers, those just weren’t the right fits. Now they add veteran Odell Beckham along with the third first-round receiver of Lamar Jackson’s career.

The Ravens should be good in the regular season, as they always are, but the AFC North is a ridiculous gauntlet. I think 10 wins is probably the ceiling, so I’d go under on their win total. That said, this is still a team that should make the playoffs.

If Lamar Jackson and OBJ stay healthy, which is of course a risky proposition.

Baltimore Ravens Predicted Win Total: UNDER 10.5