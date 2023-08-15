Ravens Social Media Hypes Up Clearly Under-Thrown Ball From Lamar Jackson To Odell Beckham

Videos by OutKick

August is a big month for NFL social media teams. There is a lot of training camp footage and the goal is to hype up the fanbase heading into the season. The Baltimore Ravens wanted to highlight their new connection: Lamar Jackson to Odell Beckham Jr.

One problem: they chose a rather poor pass from Jackson to highlight. Perhaps that was his best throw to OBJ of the day. I don’t know, I don’t spend my days at Baltimore Ravens training camp.

As you can see, Beckham is WIDE open racing down the field past his defender. That’s great news for Ravens fans.

The bad news is that Jackson under throws him by about 5 yards. Beckham has to completely stop to catch the ball — which he does — and the defender is able to catch up.

A nice gain, to be sure, but that should be a touchdown. NFL teams make you pay when you don’t convert easy touchdowns.

The poor throw did not go unnoticed.

The media loves to pump up Lamar Jackson, but he’s objectively a below-average passer at the NFL level. He’s not particularly good on deep throws, either.

Though, if you tweet that, inevitably trolls will post the one or two times he threw a good deep ball and be like “OMG, HE’S A RUNNING BACK HUH?!”

Not that I’ve ever experienced this or anything…

Anyways, it’s good to see Odell Beckham Jr. healthy on a football field. He’s a fun player to watch. So is Lamar Jackson, thanks to his incredible athleticism. He’s a top-tier quarterback, as well, because of the total package.

The problem is how many games are these guys going to actually play together?

Beckham didn’t play at all last season and missed 12 games the prior two years combined. Furthermore, Jackson missed five games in each of the past two seasons. And now he’s paid.

If those two manage to stay healthy, the Ravens could be very dangerous.

I just wouldn’t bet on that.