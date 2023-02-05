‘1923’ Returns With A Bang And Plenty Of Chaos (SPOILER FREE)

Videos by OutKick

“1923” dropped a new episode Sunday, and as expected, the series is back off to the races.

The hit “Yellowstone” prequel has been on a break ever since episode four came out back on January 8th, but we’re officially rolling, once again.

Fans and viewers were last left with Banner and Donald Whitfield attempting to formulate a plan to steal the Jacob Dutton’s land through force. On the other side of the world, Spencer – the seeming heir apparent and a man with violence in his soul – is attempting to get back to America quickly to avenge the attack on his family. Did we mention Julia is with him as his woman? Well, she is.

“1923” comes roaring back.

I’ll keep this relatively spoiler free. No point in ruining it for anyone who isn’t caught up. That same courtesy definitely won’t be extended once “Yellowstone” returns this summer.

What makes “1923” great is that it’s incredibly dark. There’s nothing about this show that will really make you smile.

“1923” returns with episode five. (Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

In fact, it seems like with every passing episode, things only get more and more ominous. The only bright spot is Spencer’s blooming love with Julia.

Other than that, it’s just pain and carnage.

The Duttons have to hit back.

With Jacob Dutton wounded after Banner’s brutal attack, a devastating blow has been dealt to the Duttons. Now, it’s time to hit back and it appears Jack Dutton isn’t up to the task just yet.

“1923” is a hit with fans. (Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

That brings us to Spencer Dutton. Ever since the premiere episode, I’ve said Spencer is just Kayce 2.0. He’s a veteran, used to violence and more than willing to carry it out.

There’s a bloodbath coming, and you can bet on him carrying it out. Also, (this might be a spoiler, consider yourself warned), Elsa in the narration appears to hint that Spencer’s return will be the last thing he ever does. Will he die? Will he ascend to power? It’s hard to say but that was ominous for sure.

“1923” shows an obvious tie to the modern “Yellowstone” arc.

Teonna is on the run after killing the nun who brutalized her, and I just learned upon Googling her character that her last name is Rainwater.

Was that ever revealed in the previous episodes? If it was, I don’t remember it. That would seem to indicate she’s related to Thomas Rainwater. A grandmother? His biological mother? Probably the former over the latter, but if she has to give birth to someone (speculation), she’s likely safe from death.

Then again, if there’s one lesson we’ve learned from Taylor Sheridan, you truly never know what you’re going to get. Nobody is ever truly safe.

Is Teonna related to Thomas Rainwater? (Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Overall, it was great to see “1923” return and return with some power and an outstanding cliffhanger. If you’re not already caught up, you can catch it all on Paramount+.