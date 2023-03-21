$1 Pizza Is No More in New York City Because Everything’s Falling Apart

Videos by OutKick

In a sign of just how bad things have gotten in New York City, they have now gotten rid of a unique food staple of the city… the $1 pizza slice.

Yes, anyone walking around the Big Apple would normally not be able to escape the cheap, efficient, intriguing and brilliant marketing of the dollar-slice. Hell, I single-handedly got through college living off that and ramen noodles.

“You mean I can have a whole slice of pizza… for just a buck?”

Yes my friend, you can. Or I should say, you could have.

The famed 2 Bros. Pizza has announced that they are now raising the price of the slice to reflect the growing economic uncertainty.

It’ll now cost you $1.50.

In this economy?! For just a slice of pizza?!

2 Bros Pizza will no longer offer a dollar slice of pizza. (2 Bros Pizza Website)

$1 SLICES HAVE BEEN A CUSTOMARY PART OF NYC

Things have become so economically unsure in America these days – a volatile stock market, supply-chain issues, international uncertainty thanks to Ukraine-Russia, and just the damn sheer realization that everything is MORE expensive… that now, it has come down to a slice of pizza. It’s President Biden’s version of trickle down economics, and it stinks.

At the height of the Covid pandemic in 2021, 2 Bros. Pizza co-owner Eli Halali told the New York Times that he was “committed to keep our plain slice at $1 where we can for as long as we can.” It now appears that time has run out.

If that’s not a sign of the economy going to the dumps, I don’t know what is.

Halali cited increasing cheese and dough prices, as well as paper plates and boxes being more expensive for why he had to make the 50% price increase.

The dollar for all intents and purposes, is gone. You want to talk about inflation? How about the fact that anything with the word “dollar” no longer holds the value it once did.

Dollar stores are no longer an actual dollar.

Dollar pizza is no more.

Hell, even Wendy’s dropped their dollar menu as well!

Say goodbye to the $1 pizzai n New York City. )Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

AMERICAN’S ARE GETTING HIT HARD IN THE ECONOMY

I write some of this in jest but the underlining point still remains; once something goes up in price, it rarely ever goes back down. The problem? Wages aren’t increasing at the same rate as prices. And when it comes to things we actually need, ya know like FOOD… well then that limits how much disposable income people have to purchase other things.

And that my friends, is basic economics. Something I learned from going to college, which I was only able to afford in New York City because I lived off of… wait for it… dollar pizza.

Looks like it’s back to Sbarro’s.