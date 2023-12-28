Zion Williamson’s New Tattoo Looks Incredibly Off-Center

Videos by OutKick

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is riding a bad streak of decisions. News concerning this man’s body is rarely positive, and the latest body mod makes you want to roll your eyes.

Zion released photos of his brand-new tattoo. The new tattoo is a massive cross, filled in with a gorilla, sprawled on Williamson’s chest. However, the tattoo appears incredibly off-center.

Williamson’s three-hour artwork sparked plenty of reactions online. NBA fans unloaded on Williamson’s skewed tattoo. Unless it’s an optical illusion, Zion’s tattoo heavily leans to his left.

The errant alignment looks jarring. Zion’s bad year might’ve gotten worse.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

In 2023, Williamson faced accusations made by porn star Moriah Mills, claiming he knocked her up. Meanwhile, Zion expected his first child with Ahkeema Jones. Williamson and Jones welcomed their child in November.

The debate around the Pelicans’ former No. 1 overall pick criticizes Zion for pushing the weight scales. There’s concern in and out of the Pelicans’ organization with Zion’s inability to play at a healthy weight. In the past, Zion faced issues with injury.

Now, the damage is self-inflicted as Zion fails to keep his weight down.

Estimates around Zion’s weight push past 300 lbs. Seemingly all of the news related to Zion’s body manages to be bad.

Williamson and the Pelicans lost a narrow game to the Memphis Grizzlies, 116–115.