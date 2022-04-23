Zelensky Autographed Baseball Up For Sale, Proceeds Going Towards Relief Efforts In Ukraine

A Major League baseball that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky signed is officially up for auction with the sale intended to help relief efforts in Ukraine.

Per TMZ, Zelensky autographed the ball in Ukrainian cursive and English print during a September 2019 visit to New York. Whoever wins the bid for the ball, will also obtain a letter signed by Volodymyr Yelchenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Nations at the time. The going rate for the ball is expected to be at least $15,000.

Photo courtesy of RR Auction.

The ball is going through RR Auction and has previously been in the possession of Randy L. Kaplan, a government affairs specialist in New York. Yelchenko gifted the ball to Kaplan, who has been collecting baseballs with the John Hancock of world leaders on them since 1996.

The ball is said to be in “very fine” condition and already has 13 bids on it. The auction will close on May 11.

