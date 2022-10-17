Class of 2023 offensive line recruit Zechariah Owens probably won’t be committing to Florida State. He apparently hated his time in Tallahassee.

Owens, who stands 6-foot-5, 365 pounds as a senior in high school, is a four-star prospect. He is the No. 18-ranked tackle in the country, per On3 Sports. It’s not hard to see why. Owens is a mauler.

As a result of his play, the Georgia-native has 24+ scholarship offers from many of the top schools across the country. However, Penn State, Clemson and Florida State were considered the three front-runners.

In fact, Owens committed to play for Dabo Swinney back in July. That changed recently.

Late last week, Owens decommitted from Clemson. He then announced that he would be in north Florida for the Seminoles’ home game against… the Tigers.

Those familiar with his recruitment believed that Owens’ change of heart stemmed from a “financial decision” for him and his family. All signs pointed toward Mike Norvell and his staff being able to flip the big offensive tackle.

That no longer appears to be the case. At all.

Former Clemson commit Zechariah Owens did not like his visit to Florida State.

According to Clemson insider Paul Strelow, Owens was miserable all weekend. It got so bad that he was reportedly rooting for the Tigers to win the game while sitting in the Florida State recruiting section.

While on his visit, Owens realized that he made a terrible mistake. As a result, he reached back out to Clemson and asked the program to get back in the mix.

It is unclear whether Swinney and his staff will circle back on Owens. The next step will be a conversation with the head coach himself, which will determine if Clemson continues its pursuit.

With that being said, Owens’ his recruitment has lacked stability and the Tigers may choose to pass. They have already moved on to other prospects after his decommitment last week.