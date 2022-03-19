The Zakai Zeigler Mentality Has Brushed Off On This Tennessee Team, As they Prepare For Michigan

“Yeah, it proves we can get the job done but we can’t let the success we had against other people think that it’s going to be the same against Michigan tomorrow. We have to turn the page. We have to do what we practice, like I said, over and over again. If we execute the scout that we’re given I feel like we’re putting ourselves in a really good position but we have proven we can do it. We’ve just got to do it again.”

This team is not having to search far for goals or motivation, as they create that themselves. Tennessee has found different ways to go at opponents all season, whether it be because they felt disrespected in a previous matchup or that they are just oozing with confidence. Creating their own narrative has been the calling card for this team all season.

This team has always been different, especially with Zeigler becoming a force off the bench. His confidence is contagious and his teammates recognize it every day. Just last week in Tampa, Zeigler brought out a pair of sunglasses that he had stored in his bag, close enough that a team manager could go snag them once the championship game went final. He’s fun to be around according to teammates, knowing when to turn it off and when to bring out that killer instinct.

Speaking of those glasses, Josiah-Jordan James was asked what he thought when Zeigler showed up on the court with the sunglasses that seemed to fit his personality.

“My reaction — he wears those glasses all the time. I can’t really say I was surprised. I was surprised that he got them out there, I didn’t know he had them. But my reaction was, it’s just Zakai being Zakai. You would have to ask him where they came from. I don’t know.” It was Zeigler who came back and answered the question for James, in the most Zakai way. “I had them in my bag already and I asked them to get them for me. I was planning on doing that for a few days, I’m not going to lie.”

But Zeigler keeps his fun-natured manner tucked away until the time is right. On the court, he plays like a ferocious pit bull, waiting to attack. If the Vols can continue getting the calm and collected Zeigler to bring that fight, especially against Michigan, this team could be playing for a few more weeks.

So heading into tonight’s game with Michigan, there won’t be any type of trash talk or pregame exchanging of words. Tennessee is focused on checking off another box on their list of aspirations, with Zakai Zeigler saying that they still have many more goals in front of them.