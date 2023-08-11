Race Car Driver Shares Graphic Photos Of Attack Allegedly Carried Out By Red Wings Player

Videos by OutKick

Race car driver Zachary Claman DeMelo was allegedly attacked by Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong.

DeMelo posted multiple photos and messages on his Instagram story Thursday afternoon allegedly as the victim of an attack carried out by Sprong.

He wants people top see the grisly damage he suffered.

*Note: there are photos some might find graphic below.

Daniel Sprong accused of attacking Zachary Claman DeMelo. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zachary Claman DeMelo shares photos of alleged Sprong attack aftermath.

“During Grand Prix weekend I was assaulted at a night club by @detroitredwings @nhl player @sprong11 [Daniel Sprong]. He grabbed my neck and pinned me on a wall, we were separated during that scuffle,” DeMelo alleged in the post. Yahoo! identified it as a location in Detroit where the attack allegedly happened as it wasn’t specified in the post.

However, the alleged altercation kicked off again and he accused Spong of punching him while his guard was down.

“The dental work needed was brutal and I’m still not finished,” DeMelo continued. He also claimed to have suffered a concussion.

Zachary Claman DeMelo claims he was attacked by Daniel Sprong. (Credit: Zachary Claman DeMelo/Instagram story)

Zachary Claman DeMelo details alleged attack by Daniel Sprong. (Credit: Zachary Claman DeMelo/Instagram story)

You can see the photos of the damage below, but be warned it’s a pretty graphic sight.

Zachary Claman DeMelo shows injuries suffered during an alleged attack by Daniel Sprong. (Credit: Zachary Claman DeMelo/Instagram story)

DeMelo shows off brutal injuries.

He noted there’s an ongoing legal situation, which limits his ability to further talk about what happened. That means further details will likely not be released by him.

What is clear is that he suffered some significant damage. The third photo shows a disgusting look at his mouth.

There are very few justifications for violence in life, and virtually none will ever be found in a nightclub. If Sprong is guilty of punching him as alleged, he could be in serious legal trouble and major trouble with the NHL. The criminal justice system and sports leagues don’t look kindly on acts of violence.

Daniel Sprong accused of attacking Zachary Claman DeMelo. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see how the Red Wings respond. So far, there’s been no clear statement released. We will update the piece if there is.