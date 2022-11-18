Zach Wilson, Who Was An Interception Machine Last Month, Says Nobody Knows What They’re Talking About

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions and completed 48% of his passes in last month’s loss to the Patriots, says he has nothing to prove in Sunday’s rematch.

Wilson, who has been a legend off the field but pretty terrible on it, told reporters this week that nobody knows what they’re talking about and he’ll be just fine.

“I mean, I was frustrated,” the second-year QB said of 22-17 loss on Oct. 30. “I still believe that nobody outside of this building knows what they’re talking about.

“I don’t necessarily feel like I have to prove anything, like, ‘Last game didn’t go great and I have to do something different this time.'”

Zach Wilson threw three interceptions against the Patriots last month. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Wilson and the Jets are a surprising 6-3 this season, and a win Sunday would move them into a first-place tie with the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

It’s been a WHIRLWIND few months for the former BYU star, starting last summer when he was accused of sleeping with his mom’s best friend.

Shockingly, those accusations went viral right before the season, setting the stage for some serious drama throughout the fall. Unfortunately, Wilson missed a few games because of injury, but returned in early October and has gone 6-1 down the stretch.

Of course, he ain’t exactly putting the team on his back. The 23-year-old has completed under 60% of his throws this season with four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 75 QB Rating.

He did play fairly well in the Jets’ upset win over Buffalo two weeks ago, but now faces a Bill Belichick defense that ate him alive last month.

Well, unless you ask head coach Robert Saleh, who instead said folks like me and you are “holding him hostage” for a couple rough plays.

“From a narrative standpoint, to try to attack a young man for four or five plays that are four or five teachable moments, in my mind, I think we’re missing the big picture on it,” Saleh said. “That’s all.”