Zach Wilson Hit By Water Bottle After Beating The Bills, Mother Reacts

An idiotic fan decided to launch a water bottle at Zach Wilson as the young Jets QB left the field Monday night.
Wilson was pressed into service after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just a few snaps into the season, and he helped navigate the team to a week one win over the Bills.
Despite playing at home, Wilson had to deal with a moron fan as he left the field. An unseen person was picked up on a camera smacking the Jets QB with a water bottle as he entered the tunnel.
As you’d expect, Zach’s mother Lisa wasn’t pleased, and she made her feelings clear on Instagram. She wrote, “That happened after they won the game. Hit him right in the head Awesome [sarcastic thumbs up emoji],” according to the Daily Mail.
Zach Wilson hit by water bottle leaving the field against the Bills.
There’s nothing more annoying than dumb fans who pull stunts like this. I don’t care if you like a player or not or what the outcome of the game is.
Throwing stuff at athletes is beyond classless, and we all know virtually nobody would do it if they were one-on-one in a room.
Everyone is tough behind a computer screen or far away in the stands. Heckling athletes is fine. That’s part of the game. It’s the nature of the beast.
However, throwing stuff at them is simply unacceptable, and I’m sure Lisa Wilson had some much more R-rated thoughts she didn’t want to share publicly.
Play stupid games and you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. Hopefully, security found this clown and took care of them. A civilized society simply can’t tolerate antics like what was on display Monday night.
The Jets aren’t my team but I’m gonna root for them and Zach Wilson this year. Not that he needs it, but it’s be a cool part of the legacy for Rodgers if he can mentor Wilson and make a successful season out of it by just being on the sidelines and in the film room with him.