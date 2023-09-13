Zach Wilson Hit By Water Bottle After Beating The Bills, Mother Reacts

Videos by OutKick

An idiotic fan decided to launch a water bottle at Zach Wilson as the young Jets QB left the field Monday night.

Wilson was pressed into service after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury just a few snaps into the season, and he helped navigate the team to a week one win over the Bills.

Despite playing at home, Wilson had to deal with a moron fan as he left the field. An unseen person was picked up on a camera smacking the Jets QB with a water bottle as he entered the tunnel.

Even after the win, Zac wilson with no respect from NY fans with water bottle being thrown at him. Wonder if he’ll give credit to the defense tonight? LOL #zacwilson pic.twitter.com/3P4Ov3XCEf — sicwitit (@sicwitit32) September 12, 2023

As you’d expect, Zach’s mother Lisa wasn’t pleased, and she made her feelings clear on Instagram. She wrote, “That happened after they won the game. Hit him right in the head Awesome [sarcastic thumbs up emoji],” according to the Daily Mail.

Jets QB Zach Wilson hit by a water bottle as he left the field after beating the Bills. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

There’s nothing more annoying than dumb fans who pull stunts like this. I don’t care if you like a player or not or what the outcome of the game is.

Throwing stuff at athletes is beyond classless, and we all know virtually nobody would do it if they were one-on-one in a room.

Everyone is tough behind a computer screen or far away in the stands. Heckling athletes is fine. That’s part of the game. It’s the nature of the beast.

However, throwing stuff at them is simply unacceptable, and I’m sure Lisa Wilson had some much more R-rated thoughts she didn’t want to share publicly.

Play stupid games and you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. Hopefully, security found this clown and took care of them. A civilized society simply can’t tolerate antics like what was on display Monday night.